Record net profit of more than $1.6 million raised by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Ball

More than 1,000 guests gathered to show their support for the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) on November 2 at Harmonies, the Museum Ball organized by the MMFA Foundation. Thanks to the valuable contribution of co-chairs Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE, and Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, the fundraising soirée raised a record of more than $1.6 million in net proceeds!
Presented by RBC Royal Bank, the Ball highlighted the exemplary philanthropy of Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery, guests of honour at the soirée. The event featured the unveiling of the new Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing for the Arts of One World, a major ensemble of works from the MMFA collection presenting world cultures from an intercultural and transhistorical perspective. The evening was also an opportunity to mark the 100th anniversary of Tourisme Montréal.
Inspired by various cultures from around the world, artistic direction of the Ball was provided by Melissa Thompson of the creative wellspring Cirque du Soleil. She was supported by scenographer Anne-Séguin Poirier and guided by Steering Committee members Jessica Chen, Habi Gerba, Jennifer Nguyen and Michaela Sheaf as well as the MMFA Foundation team. Nine different materials used transversally by different cultures were chosen for the event: wood, metal, gold, porcelain, clay, textiles, stone, glass and paper. In keeping with its mission to promote local talent, the Museum also took the opportunity to showcase local artists and artisans by integrating their works into the soirée.
"Year after year, we break net profit records for this event, which is so crucial for the Museum and its numerous visitors, many of them in precarious circumstances. I’m always touched by the generosity of the many loyal companies and individuals who participate in this unique soirée. In addition, this year, I would like to thank the approximately 100 volunteers who worked to organize this Ball, as well as the many goods and services partners who helped to significantly reduce production costs, allowing us to offer a spectacular evening while raising as much money as possible for the Museum," said Danielle Champagne, Director General of the MMFA Foundation.
It is important to note that the MMFA Ball is a fundraising event that self-finances 58 per cent of its annual budget and is vital to maintaining the Museum’s operations and activities. The evening's proceeds help the Museum showcase its collection, present major exhibitions and develop numerous educational and wellness programs.
Mark your calendars: The 60th Museum Ball will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
—RBC Royal Bank
—Montreal Museum of Fine Arts — mbam.qc.ca
—AB
