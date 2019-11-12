Record net profit of more than $1.6 million raised by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Ball

From left: Marc Parent, Co-President of the 2019 MMFA Ball and President and CEO of CAE; Isabelle Bégin; Stephan Crétier et Stéphany Maillery, Guests of honour of the Ball, Philanthropists and exceptional Patrons of the new Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing devoted to the Arts of One World; Jean Raby, Co-President of the 2019 MMFA Ball and CEO of Natixis Investment Managers; Nathalie Bondil, Director General and Chief Curator, MMFA; Danielle Champagne, Director General of the MMFA Foundation; and Michel de la Chenelière, President of the MMFA.