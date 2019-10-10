Quebec Writers’ Federation shortlists for the 2019 QWF Literary Awards announced

The Quebec Writers’ Federation announce on October 1 the shortlists for the 2019 QWF Literary Awards. The winners of these six prestigious prizes will be announced at a special gala ceremony sponsored by BMO Financial Group on Tuesday, November 5 at the Lion d’Or (1676 Ontario St. E.). Each winner will receive $3,000.
This year’s finalists:
Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction
Sponsored by Librairie Paragraphe Bookstore
- Michael Carin, Churchill at Munich (The Métropolitain Press)
- Ariela Freedman, A Joy to Be Hidden (Linda Leith Publishing)
- David Homel, The Teardown (Véhicule Press)
- Catherine McKenzie, I’ll Never Tell (Simon & Schuster Canada)
Concordia University First Book Prize
Sponsored by Concordia University
- Ann Lambert, The Birds That Stay (Second Story Press)
- Lindsay Nixon, nîtisânak (Metonymy Press)
- Rita Pomade, Seeker: A Sea Odyssey (Guernica Editions)
- Ken Victor, We Were Like Everyone Else (Cormorant Books)
A.M. Klein Prize for Poetry
- Kaie Kellough, Magnetic Equator (McClelland & Stewart)
- Tess Liem, Obits. (Coach House Books)
- Shannon Webb-Campbell, I am a Body of Land (Book*hug)
Mavis Gallant Prize for Non-fiction
- Mark Abley, The Organist (University of Regina Press)
- Susan Doherty, The Ghost Garden (Random House Canada)
- Lindsay Nixon, nîtisânak (Metonymy Press)
QWF Prize for Children’s and Young Adult Literature
Sponsored in memory of Janet Savage Blachford
- Louise Carson, In Which (Broken Rules Press)
- Monique Polak, I Am a Feminist: Claiming the F-Word in Turbulent Times (Orca Book Publishers)
- Raquel Rivera, Yipee’s Gold Mountain (Red Deer Press
Cole Foundation Prize for Translation
- Oana Avasilichioaei, The Faerie Devouring (Book*hug) — A translation of La dévoration de fées by Catherine Lalonde (Le Quartanier)
- Helge Dascher and Aleshia Jensen, This Woman’s Work (Drawn & Quarterly) —A translation of Moi aussi je voulais l’emporter by Julie Delporte (Éditions Pow Pow)
- Aleshia Jensen, Explosions (QC Fiction, Baraka Books) — A translation of Des explosions by Mathieu Poulin (Éditions de ta mère)
OTHER AWARDS
Also announced at the Gala will be the winners of several other prizes, including the QWF Prize for Young Writers, which is supported by Champlain, Dawson, Heritage, John Abbott, and Vanier Colleges and the Conseil des arts de Montréal. The grand prize ($1,000), second prize ($350), and third prize ($150) will be awarded to young Quebec writers between 16 and 24 years old for their published literary work written in English.
Also revealed will be the winner of the 3Macs carte blanche Prize and the name of the 2020 CBC/QWF Writer in Residence. Finally, the honourary Judy Mappin Community Award will be bestowed upon a person who has contributed to the advancement of Quebec’s English-language literary community.
The QWF Literary Awards Gala takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at the Cabaret Lion d’Or (1676 Ontario St. E.). The event will be hosted by Sonali Karnick, host of All in a Weekend on CBC Radio.
Tickets for the QWF Literary Awards Gala
The public is invited to a catered reception with the finalists preceding the Gala from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Tickets to the reception are $50 ($40 for full-time students) and include two glasses or wine, beer or non-alcoholic drink and admission to the awards ceremony, which begins at 8:00 pm.
Tickets for the ceremony alone are $25 ($10 for full-time students).
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite [https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-2019-qwf-awards-gala-tickets-74581022847] or at the QWF office (514-933-0878, info@qwf.org, 1200 Atwater Avenue, Room 3).
More information about the shortlisted authors is online at the QWF Literary Database, http://quebecbooks.qwf.org
—Quebec Writers’ Federation
—AB
