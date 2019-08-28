Like a moving image, Animaze, the Montreal International Animation Film Festival, keeps reinventing itself in the way it presents Montreal audiences with animation films from around the world. But its essence remains constant, as the relatively young festival showcases cutting-edge technologies in gaming and animation, offers workshops for industry professionals and most importantly, screens films from here and away — many of which Montreal audiences are not likely to discover anywhere else.
This year, 150 films from 30 countries, including shorts and features by both students and professionals, will be shown both indoors and outdoors. The festivities will take place over four days starting August 29 in the heart of the Plateau at the Parc des Amériques at Boul. Saint Laurent and Rachel and at the old ExCentris building at 3536 Boul. Saint Laurent.
Closed in 2015, this building now houses three schools of creative work in 3D and animation, the Collège Salette, the Marsan School of Photography and ESMA (École Supérieure des Métiers Artistiques) a French animation school considered by many to be the third best such institution in the world with several other branches in France.
Joining forces with Animaze seemed to be a natural extension of the school’s mission to bring animated films to the public, said Sylvain Lalande, teacher and director at the Marsan school. “It’s not very easy to be an animator. Animaze exists partially for that reason.”
Films by ESMA students from France will be included in the free outdoor screenings with the expectation that next year films by the new Montreal students will be featured.
“We keep changing and shifting,” said Laurie Gordon, festival director. “Last year, for me ‘VR’, virtual reality was the buzzword, but right now it is ‘AI’, artificial intelligence. AI is a scary thing but it is also a beautiful thing.”
Filmmaker Yona Pelovska agrees. She will be presenting Glitch Art: Digital Dreams and Date Disruptions through the work of 10 ‘glitch’ artists at the festival. For those not versed in new technologies, ‘glitch’ denotes a technological “oops.” A sudden, unexpected and unpredictable breakdown in a digital code or language.
For Pelovska, an artist with a passion for new technologies, it means raw material in a “co-creative playground that is an intersection of art and science.” She says digital media is capable of reproducing reality much more accurately than ever before. “All those media can imitate reality in a similar way, but they are very unique in the way they break down. There is a whole movement, a research community that is fascinated by this effect, who explore the randomness but also there is a lot of control because a lot of those people create their own code to glitch images, incorporating the breakdown of the medium into the control of the medium.”
This is the first time this technology and emerging esthetic is being presented to the general public, Pelovska says.
Other highlights of the festival include a presentation of Israeli animation films from the last decade and Ibex Puppetry, animated shorts produced by Heather Henson, daughter of Muppets creator Jim Henson.
The Montreal International Animation Film Festival is on from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 1. The Boul. Saint Laurent street sale is on during that time as well so it may be preferable to go by public transport. For full programming visit www.animazefestival.com
