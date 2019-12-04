In celebration of its 80th anniversary, the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) is performing Handel’s Messiah in the Crypt beneath Saint Joseph’s Oratory for the first time in history. It’s a monumental occasion for OCM artistic director and conductor Boris Brott. The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8 and, according to Brott, it’s going to inspire audiences to make a deeper, more spiritual connection with the meaning of Christmas. “I think it’s a great experience for people not to just attend the Santa Claus Parade and go out buying every treat they could possibly think of, but also contemplate what is special about the birth of Christ and what is special about this time of year,” he said.
The 75-year-old conductor has been leading the orchestra for 30 years. He has conducted Messiah over 150 times during that span and all over the world. It’s a masterpiece that he rehearses and adjusts and rehearses again hundreds, maybe thousands, of times over.
And yet, even though Messiah is 278 years old, Brott believes it still manages to remain “as fresh as the day it was written.” The beauty of the work, he says, is that it’s different every time — there’s always something new to discover. “One of the wonderful things about music is that every time you do certain pieces, those pieces are transformative and they allow for your interpretation, which is different all the time depending upon the people you’re doing it with; the solo singers, the choruses, the ambience,” said Brott.
Alongside a slew of impressive soloists, the orchestra brought in three choirs. Messiah has several choral-heavy numbers that require precision and agility, so Brott hired Les Chantres Musiciens, Les Filles de L’île and a handpicked OCM Choir, featuring some of Montreal’s finest choir singers, to elevate the performance.
Brott is the eldest son of McGill Chamber Orchestra’s founders, Alexander and Lotte Brott. They started as a simple quartet in 1939, but quickly became one of Canada’s greatest chamber orchestras.
Brott grew up constantly enveloped by the sounds of music. His love for classical music flourished while living with his parents in a small, but humble apartment in Montreal that belonged to his grandparents. “My first memories in that one room, the quartet rehearsed, my mother practiced, my father practiced, my father wrote his music. I mean it was a flurry of activity from the time I was born,” he said.
This year, Brott’s ensemble dropped its historical McGill Chamber Orchestra moniker, opting instead to become the Orchestre Classique de Montréal. It was a difficult decision to make, especially since the McGill name runs deep in his family’s, and Montreal’s, heritage.
But Brott says that too many patrons were confusing his orchestra for a student-run orchestra. Ultimately, the decision to change their name is an attempt to remind people that the orchestra is composed of highly skilled professionals. “People thought that we had something to do with McGill University, which we didn’t, you know, that was our history but we really had no direct relationship with the university itself,” said Brott.
Although the name has changed, he remains proud of his ties with McGill. He even received a Honourary Doctorate in Music from the university seven years ago. But just like the music that he brings to life, the orchestra will continue to grow and change over time.
“It’s a continuing organism that represents a lot of history – Montreal history,” Brott said. “At the same time, it’s very relevant and alive today and it will go on beyond me, whenever that happens, which I presume is not for at least another 50 years.”
For info, visit orchestre.ca or call 514-487-5190.
