Online and socially distanced This is Not a Fringe Festival coming June 11-21

MainLine Theatre announced in a May 21 statement that the team behind the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is eagerly planning This Is Not a Fringe Festival, an online and socially distanced art festival that will take place June 11-21, 2020. Full programming – including micro-dance videos, storytelling events, theatrical parties, community art projects, mail-in art and more – will be announced on June 1.
“Just because we’re pressing the pause button on the Fringe doesn’t mean that we can’t gather,” says Amy Blackmore, MainLine’s Executive and Artistic Director. “I’m looking forward to encouraging artists and audiences to connect in new and exciting ways.”
“MainLine Theatre recognizes the importance of remaining engaged with our community as we all navigate these unprecedented times. It was with a heavy heart that we announced our decision to postpone the 30th edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival (June 1-21, 2020) to June 2021,” said the statement.
Fringe history - Founded on the values of diversity, community and artistic freedom, the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival traditionally kicks off Montreal’s famed summer festival season. Featuring more than 800 performances with over 500 artists, this annual multidisciplinary event takes place every June in two dozen intimate venues across the Plateau-Mont-Royal and Ville Marie neighborhoods. Theatre, dance, music and more!
— St-Ambroise Montreal FRINGE Festival
— AB
(0) comments
