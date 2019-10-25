NYT bestselling author Kate Quinn at Jewish Public Library on Nov. 11

The Jewish Public Library will host historical fiction author Kate Quinn, author of Ribbons of Scarlet, The Huntress and The Alice Network, on Monday Nov. 11 at 7:30 pm at the Jewish Public Library, 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine Road in Montreal (metro Côte-Ste-Catherine, bus 129).
Quinn's literary heroines range from the pike-wielding amazons of the French Revolution to the all-female regiment of WWII Russian bomber pilots known as the Night Witches – women you never learned about in history class, and women you will never forget. In her lecture, entitled “Unsung Heroines: Bringing Brave Women of the Past to Life”, the author will discuss her passion for researching heroic women of history across a broad span of centuries.
The author will be introduced by Montreal journalist and commentator Anne Lagacé Dowson. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A and book sale and signing. Copies of The Huntress, The Alice Network and Ribbons of Scarlet will be available for purchase.
- Presented by the Norman Berman Memorial Lecture Fund
- Admission: $10; $15 for library members (advance purchase) and students.
- Tickets and info: 514-345-6416
Established over 90 years ago, Jewish Book Month is an annual event in the North American Jewish community and publishing world dedicated to the celebration of Jewish literary and artistic culture. It is held annually in the month preceding Hanukkah, usually during November, and is an opportunity for the Montreal Jewish community to showcase its presence on the Montreal cultural scene.
The Jewish Public Library is a unique fusion of a neighbourhood library and an internationally recognized research institution, with archives containing the largest circulating collection of Judaica in North America.
—Jewish Public library
—jewishpubliclibrary.org
—AB
