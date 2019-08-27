Festival Stop Motion Montreal recently presented Marie Valade and Dominique Côté as the new co-directors of the event. With their experience, respectively as coordinator and programmer of the Festival, they take over from Érik Goulet and enthusiastically prepare the 11th edition, which will take place from September 16 to 22.
During ten years at the helm of the Festival, founder and director Érik Goulet developed, promoted and shared his passion for the technique of stop motion. Last year, he announced that he wanted to take on new professional challenges, passing the torch to his long-term collaborators.
“The event has grown, and it remains the first of its kind dedicated to stop-motion animation in the world!” says the former director of the Festival. A new duo will manage the event and Érik Goulet has no doubt about their potential and their creativity. “They are the perfect fit to pursue our mission and bring new ideas and a fresh look to our beloved event.”
Initially a volunteer and then a coordinator of Festival Stop Motion Montreal, Marie Valade is an independent filmmaker specializing in animation. She collaborates in the creation of cultural mediation projects, short films, music videos and feature films. Thanks to the artist centre Les Films de l’Autre, she is currently producing and directing a short film supported by SODEC and CALQ.
Involved for five years in the Festival Stop Motion team, Dominique Côté has contributed to the design and manufacture of puppets and accessories for multiple stop motion animation productions. Among them, several productions of the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). Since 2017, she has been Assistant Animator and Composer at the TONIC DNA advertising studio.
New Board of Directors
The Festival also welcomes a new Board of Directors: Luc Chamberland (president), Erik Goulet and Marie Valade (vice presidents), Yves Meunier (secretary), Brenda Lopez Zepeda (treasurer), and Dominique Côté, Hugo Bossaert, Shanna Segal and Sophie Roy (administrators).
Created in 2009 by Érik Goulet, a stop-motion animation teacher at Concordia University, Festival Stop Motion Montreal is the world’s first festival dedicated to showcasing films animated exclusively using stop motion techniques. The Festival works to promote this amazing technique that creates the illusion of movement with objects or characters that would otherwise be inanimate.
The full lineup of the 11th Festival Stop Motion Montreal will be announced on August 28. For more information: www.StopMotionMontreal.com
—Festival Stop Motion Montreal
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.