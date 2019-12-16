New focus for the McCord Museum’s 10th toy exhibition

From December 8 to March 8, 2020, the McCord Museum will be making room for the family exhibition It’s Your Move! Board Games: Larger Than Life, its 10th toy exhibition, presented by Télé-Québec in conjunction with Randolph. This participatory exhibition takes visitors on a journey into the popular world of board games. For the occasion, three entertaining worlds representing games of chance, strategy games and challenge games are stations along a route where visitors have a mission to fulfill. An exhibition custom made for children ages three to nine and their parents. Admission to the Museum is free for children twelve and under.
“Every winter since 2010, the McCord Museum has been organizing a new exhibition to showcase its collection of over 11,000 items spanning three centuries of children’s toys and games. Always a huge success, these exhibitions have attracted over 325,000 visitors. Children’s evident pleasure in touring the exhibition rooms and taking part in the activities designed specially for them encourages us to continue this wonderful family tradition,” said Suzanne Sauvage, President and Chief Executive Officer of the McCord-Stewart Museum.
HIGHLIGHTS OF IT’S YOUR MOVE
Children are naturally curious and will be intrigued by the idea of setting off on an adventure. It’s Your Move! Board Games: Larger Than Life provides families with a terrific opportunity to explore a world of imagination and creativity, where all players can test and display their knowledge, strategic skill, initiative or ability to work with others. What could be more enjoyable than bringing several generations together to chat and play games!
- The McCord’s Material Culture collection consists of 41,000 objects, 11,600 of which are toys.
- Around 180 toys and board games were selected for the exhibition.
- Some of the toys on display hint at popular board games. While a wrench from 1935–45 reminds us of Clue, a miniature iron harks back to Monopoly.
- The oldest object on display, a jewellery case, dates from 1828.
- Most of the objects in the exhibition were donated to the McCord by Montrealers.
- A number of toys, games and game pieces are given a prominent role in the exhibition, including the game of Parcheesi (1917), the Barbara Ann Scott doll (1951) produced in honour of the Canadian Olympic figure skating gold medallist, the 6 Friends chess game (1940), to name just a few.
- The exhibition is a participatory activity. Children are asked to choose a game piece and set off on a mission to free Yasmine and Sacha, two kids who’ve been catapulted into a giant board game. To fulfill their mission, they have to identify some of the objects on display by taking a close look at the exhibition.
A BOOK TO COMMEMORATE 10 YEARS OF TOY EXHIBITIONS
To celebrate the McCord Museum’s 10th toy exhibition, Édito jeunesse (Gallimard) has published La Chambre d’Adèle. Author Marie Barguirdjian, who is well known in children’s literature circles in Quebec, and illustrator Mügluck, tell the story of Adèle, a little girl who forgets everything once she starts playing. Featuring nine toys from the McCord’s collection, including the Dolly Doll, the mechanical climbing monkey Ouistiti and the teddy bear Nours, the story pays tribute to the world of the imagination. A fantasy world nourished by the personality of the toys themselves, by books, but also by Adèle’s walks with her parents.
This 32-page edition sells for $24.95 in all good bookstores, as well as in the McCord Museum boutique and through its online boutique.
CULTURAL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO THE EXHIBITION
CREATIVE WORKSHOP: IT’S YOUR WORLD
Sundays, November 17 to March 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for children ages 3 to 9)
Daily, from December 21 to January 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from February 29 to March 8
Children are invited to design a world and project themselves into it. Create a giant world or a miniworld— you decide!
PASSE-PARTOUT FAMILY KARAOKE, a Télé-Québec presentation December 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (for children ages 3 to 6)
A karaoke session for the young and the young at heart will feature famous nursery rhymes from the tele- vision show Passe-Partout.
LA CHAMBRE D’ADÈLE, READING WITH THE AUTHOR
December 27 and January 3, at 2 p.m. (for children ages 3 to 9)
Author Marie Barguirdjian will tell the story of Adèle, on the occasion of the Museum’s 10th annual toy ex- hibition. A book signing will follow the public reading.
ROUNDTABLE ON SOCIALIZATION THROUGH BOARD GAMES
March 4
This roundtable, organized as part of the Montréal joue festival and led by Caroline Makosza, of Produc- tions Ludopolis, will look at the issue of socialization through board games. The discussion will be followed by an evening of gaming, including with the new blind wine-tasting game Vin mystère, created by Randolph and sommelière Jessica Harnois.
FAMILY ACTIVITY ON GENDERLESS GAMES
March 8
On International Women’s Day, the McCord will be holding a workshop on exploring and breaking down gender barriers in games. Presented in conjunction with Gender Creative Kids and the LGBT+ Family Coalition.
SPIRIT OF SHARING FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON
On Dec
NIGHT AT THE McCORD
ember 7 and 14, it will be the McCord Museum’s great pleasure to host some 20 Leucan families for the very first Night at the McCord ever! The families will be invited to sleep over at the Museum in fairy-tale surroundings and take part in activities specially designed for them, like touring the exhibitions in pyjamas and hunting for mischievous elves with flashlights.
By partnering with Leucan for this first Night at the McCord event, the Museum hopes to sprinkle a little holiday season magic in the lives of children with cancer and their families. This initiative has been made possible by the McCord Museum Foundation, the Young McCord Funding Committee, Museum employees and the generous support of Ivanhoé Cambridge.
WELCOME! WANT TO PLAY? TOY DONATIONS
For the second consecutive year, the McCord Museum, in collaboration with the Centre social d’aide aux immigrants, invites you to give a new or used toy to a family recently arrived in Montreal. To take part, put your donated toy in the box marked Welcome! Want to Play? in the McCord Museum lobby. The drive will continue until January 5, 2020.
NOW AT THE McCORD
HOLIDAY SEASON PROGRAMMING, a presentation of IÖGO nanö, until January 5, 2020
Discover: Enchanted Worlds, the famous Ogilvy’s mechanical Christmas window displays, choirs, storytel- ling, and concerts by I Musici de Montréal.
JEAN-CLAUDE POITRAS: FASHION AND INSPIRATION, until April 26, 2020
Explore the sources of inspiration of this great Montreal designer. The exhibition is organized jointly by the McCord Museum and the Musée de la civilisation.
CELIA PERRIN SIDAROUS: THE ARCHIVIST, until January 12, 2020
This exhibition, created in collaboration with Momenta | Biennale de l’image, explores the historiographic charge of objects in the creation of photographic stagings.
WEARING OUR IDENTITY. THE FIRST PEOPLES COLLECTION
This permanent exhibition enables the public to explore the complex heritage of the First Peoples of Canada and learn more about how their dress has helped define their rich cultures and identities.
The McCord Museum is the museum of all Montrealers, a social history museum that celebrates life in Montreal, both past and present—its history, its people and its communities. Admission to the McCord Museum is free for children 12 and under courtesy of the J.A. De Sève Foundation.
