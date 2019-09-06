Acting is an opportunity to take a journey of self-discovery through a creative process. Josa Maule's School of Performing Arts, (M.S.O.P.A.) invites you to
their open house, where you can participate in free trial workshops, ask questions, and meet with the staff.
- No Auditions Required - Just Passion and Desire!
- Professionally, Self-development, self-improvement and self-empowerment!
- Free trial acting classes for children, teens and adults
- Q&A Session
- Saturday, Sept 14 at 2:00 p.m.
- Greene Centre, 1090 Greene Ave. (Metro Atwater)
- ADMISSION: FREE
MSOPA has opened their doors to Montreal Actors for over 27 years, offering serious training in a fun, challenging and safe environment. It focuses on technique and development while exposing you to the business of acting by providing networking and working opportunities in the industry. The school is excited to continue guiding, mentoring and inspiring actors. Creativity with an open mind allows you to shine.
For further information, contact Josa Maule (Director/Casting Director) at 514-483-5526 or email info@msopa.com
—Josa Maule, Director/Casting Director
—MSOPA
—AB
