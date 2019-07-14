Montreal Art Center’s Emerging Artist Exhibition runs until July 24

The Montreal Art Center held the opening night vernissage for its Emerging Artist Exhibition on Saturday July 13. Running until July 24, this is the largest emerging artist exhibition ever held at the Montreal Art Center, with 15 local artists exhibiting their work.
It will showcase the talent of a variety of artists working in oil and acrylic painting, collage, sculpture and more — and all artworks on display are available for sale.
The Montreal Art Center is a non-profit organization committed to supporting local artists. This exhibition is open to the public with free admission and invites the community of all Montreal art-lovers to attend.
For more information, visit www.montrealartcenter.com
—Montreal Art Center
—AB
