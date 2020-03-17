MMFA closed to the public until March 30

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will be closed to the public until March 30. It will therefore temporarily suspend access to its exhibitions and collections as well as to all of its cultural, school, and community activities. The goal of these special measures is to uphold public health and safety by mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
This means that the lectures, movie screenings, guided visits, and activities as part of Family Weekends, Thursdays at the Museum, the Museum’s School of Art, Art Hive and WKSHP 15-20 will be cancelled for the next two weeks, as will educational visits, community programs and art therapy activities. The MMFA’s Boutique and Bookstore and Beaux-Arts Restaurant and Bistro are also closed to the public. Note that scheduled concerts and events at Bourgie Hall have been cancelled until April 11, 2020, inclusively.
Anyone who has bought tickets may be reimbursed as follows:
Purchases made online or by phone
Call 514-285-2000, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticket Counter purchases
Tickets can be refunded at the Ticket Counter once the Museum reopens.
Group bookings and educational activities
Call 514-285-2000, option 5, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Administrative services for Members and visitors will remain open. The Museum is in daily contact with the authorities and is monitoring the situation closely. We will keep everyone informed of any changes, and we thank the public and our Members for their understanding.
For any questions, the public may contact the customer services team by phone seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 514-285-2000 or 1-800-899-MUSE (6873)
—Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
—mbam.qc.ca
