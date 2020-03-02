Margie Gillis to be inducted into The Dance Collection Danse Hall of Fame

At the forefront of modern dance for more than 45 years, internationally acclaimed dance artist Margie Gillis is among the most inﬂuential Canadian choreographers/dancers of the 20th and 21st centuries. This year, along with other esteemed individuals, Gillis will be inducted into the 2020 Dance Collection Danse Hall of Fame. The annual event celebrates key contributors to dance in Canada.
Now in its third year, the Hall of Fame will take place on Sunday, March 29, at the Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto.
Since its launch in 2018, the DCD Hall of Fame has been a testament to the importance of recognizing Canada’s remarkable dance artistry. This year’s list of inductees is impressive – reﬂecting a diverse range of Canada’s exceptional dance artists and supporters. The 2020 inductees also include: James Kudelka, O.C.; Rosario Ancer; Ethel Bruneau; Michael Greyeyes; Peter Boneham, C.M.; the William J.S. Boyle Dance Luminary Award to Mavis Staines, C.M; and the Community Builders Award to Donald Ross, O.C. and Gretchen Ross. An addition to this year’s awards ceremony is the inaugural Sandra Faire Next GeneraIon Award – chosen by a commiXee of former Hall of Fame inductees to recognize an individual age 40 or under who is beginning to make a signiﬁcant impact on dance in Canada.
Hosted by singer/songwriter Micah Barnes, the induction ceremony will feature live performances by companies and dance makers from Toronto. Over the decades, Gills has created a rich repertoire of more than 150 creations, solos, duets, and group works, which have been performed around the globe.
“Margie Gillis has been an inspira0on to genera0ons since the moment she stepped on the stage. She has built a dedicated following both in Canada and interna0onally,” says Miriam Adams, C.M., Co-founder of Dance Collec:on Danse.
Dance CollecIon Danse (dcd.ca) is home to the diverse legacies of dance in Canada. Its aims are to collect, preserve, and celebrate these rich stories. For more information or to order tIckets visit dcdhalloﬀame.com
—Dance CollecIon Danse
