Louise Penny and Shelagh Rogers to talk about ‘Life, Death and the Whole Damn Thing’ October 20

New York Times bestselling mystery author Louise Penny will sit down with CBC Radio’s The Next Chapter host Shelagh Rogers on Sunday, October 20, to talk about loss, life and learning. The interview will cap-off PROJECTION Week: a series of events dedicated to creating more openness and discussions around end-of-life issues.
“We are delighted to give Montrealers the chance to hear Louise Penny talk about end-of life issues,” says Kappy Flanders, Co-Chair of PROJECTION and pioneering palliative care advocate and educator. “Louise accompanied her husband, Michael, through the final years of his life and was very articulate about what it is like to care for a loved one suffering from dementia. She does not shy away from talking about loss and how to prepare for it.”
“Death, loss and end-of-life issues affect us all, yet most of us are uncomfortable talking about them,” adds PROJECTION Co-Chair Suzanne O’Brien, who is a specialist in end-of-life care. “Our goal is to shine a spotlight on these matters, to get people talking about them, and to help people deal with them. Louise Penny and Shelagh Rogers have a longstanding friendship, which brings warmth, humour and sincerity to every interview they do together. This event is the perfect way to culminate PROJECTION Week.”
An added bonus to the event will be performances by McGill University’s Effusion A Cappella vocal ensemble. The talented group of young signers will sing before and after the interview, finishing with a moving rendition of “Hallelujah.”
Louise Penny is the author of the #1 New York Times and Globe and Mail bestselling series of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels (Still Life, A Fatal Grace, and The Cruelest Month). She has won numerous awards, including a CWA Dagger and the Agatha Award (six times), and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Novel. In 2017, she received the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian culture. Louise lives in a small village south of Montréal.
Host Shelagh Rogers is a veteran broadcast journalist, currently the host and a producer of The Next Chapter, CBC’s national radio program devoted to writing in Canada. In 2011, Shelagh was inducted as an honorary witness to the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. That same year, she was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, in recognition of her advocacy for mental health, adult literacy, and truth and reconciliation.
Life, Death and the Whole Damn Thing will take place at 10 AM on Sunday, October 20, at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom (4100 Sherbrooke Street West, Westmount, Québec, H3Z 1A5). Tickets cost $20 and can be purchase online at https://www.templemontreal.ca/product/projection-week/
Signed copies of Louise Penny’s latest novel, “A Better Man,” will be on sale at Temple after the event.
—PROJECTION Week
—www.projectionweek.ca
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.