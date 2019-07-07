Los Angeles celebrity artist Justin Bua to unveil new commissioned artworks In Montreal

Montréalais are about to be indulged in stardust from the City of Dreams. Renowned and award-winning artist, Justin BUA will be making an exclusive first-time appearance to officially unveil his latest "Power of Women" collection and one of a kind tribute to the city of Montreal.
As one of the most recognized urban artists of all time, BUA is famous for his celebratory paintings of hip hop imagery. His impressive global fan base ranges from presidents, actors, musicians, professional athletes and dancers. Groundbreaking in his field, BUA is internationally known for his best-selling assemblage of fine art posters—The DJ being one of the most popular prints of our era with over 11 million sold worldwide.
Justin BUA also boasts an impressive list of celebrity clients including, Leonardo Di Caprio, President Clinton, Eva Longoria, Russell Peters, Neyo, and Howard Stern, as well as a long list of corporate clients such as Universal Music, Adidas, Nike, EA Sports, Toyota, MTV, Fox, HBO, UFC, and Sony Music.
A mega art vernissage will be held on Thursday, July 11 to showcase many of BUA's acclaimed pieces and his latest oeuvre. Meet the man behind the masterpieces at the much anticipated red carpet event held at Time Supper Club. The event will include a private by- invitation-only Media & VIP portion from 6 to- 7 PM and will then be open to the public until 10 PM. There is no cost for admission. The artist was commissioned by XPress Processing. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters charity.
—Rev Communications
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.