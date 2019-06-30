Kendrick Scott Oracle at Upstairs July 4: Drummer Kendrick Scott is a technically proficient and intuitive modern jazz drummer, composer, arranger, and bandleader with a bent toward expansive post-bop. Steeped in the lineage of Roy Haynes, Tony Williams, and Elvin Jones, he is best known as the leader of the Kendrick Scott Oracle, and has also toured and recorded with a host of jazz all-stars including Terence Blanchard, Herbie Hancock, the Crusaders, Kenny Garrett, Gary Burton, Roy Hargrove, Pat Metheny, and many others. His playing style is at once imaginative, lyrical, and versatile.
- With Mike Moreno, guitar, Taylor Eigsti, piano and Harish Raghavan, bass
- Thurs, July 4 — two shows: 7pm ($45+tx) & 9.45 pm ($45+tx)
- For reservations: 514 931 6808
Keyon Harrold at Upstairs July 5
Keyon Harrold was born and raised in Ferguson, MO, the St. Louis suburb that tore into America’s national consciousness in 2014 with the police shooting of Michael Brown and the bitter protests and riots that followed. While Ferguson looms large in Harrold’s album The Mugician, it examines our troubled times through a far wider lens than any one tragedy.
Sweeping and cinematic, the music draws on elements of jazz, classicval, rock, blues, and hip hop to create something uniquely modern, unmistakably American. Guests including Pharoahe Monch, Gary Clark, Jr., Big K.R.I.T., Guy Torry, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Robert Glasper add to the record’s eclectic nature, but it ultimately triumphs as a unified, cohesive whole both because of Harrold’s virtuosic skill as a trumpeter and songwriter and because of his relentlessly optimistic belief in brighter days to come.
- Fri. July 55 — Two shows: 7 pm ($42.50+tx) & 9.45 pm ($42.50+tx)
- For reservations: 514 931 6808
