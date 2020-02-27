La Sinfonia de l’Ouest celebrates Beethoven’s 250th

The third concert of the Sinfonia de l’Ouest’s 2019-2020 concert series will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Saint-Joachim Church, 2 Ste-Anne Street in Pointe-Claire. In 2020, musicians and orchestras around the world are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. In this concert, the Sinfonia de l’Ouest will be joining this celebration with a performance by pianist Ludwig Sémerjian of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 2.
The concert will also include Schubert’s Symphony no. 5 and Lux by the Sinfonia’s Artistic Director, Stewart Grant, who will be conducting the concert.
Ludwig Sémerjian is an internationally renowned Canadian pianist who has recorded the complete piano sonatas of Mozart for the ATMA Classique label, using a variety of historic pianos from the 18th and 19th centuries.
Stewart Grant’s Lux, opus 64, was commissioned by the Orchestre de chambre Appassionata, who premiered the work in 2013 as part of the Montréal en Lumière Festival - hence its title, which is the Latin word for “Light”.
Tickets for the concert are available at the door and online. Children 12 years old and younger are free.
- Phone: 514 426-5947
- E-mail: info@sinfonia.ca
- Website: www.sinfonia.ca
- Facebook: fb.me/sinfoniadelouest
—Sinfonia de l’Ouest
—AB
