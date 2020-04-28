l’Orchestre classique de Montréal’s series of online mini concerts continues

The current isolation measures are difficult for all music lovers, which is why l’Orchestre classique de Montréal chose to innovate and present a series of eight mini concerts online. “It’s our way of offering audiences a taste of the upcoming season while bringing light and hope to the hearts of classical music enthusiasts,” said an April 20 statement.
During the eight-concert series, which began on April 7 at 7:30 pm, a featured soloist of the 2020-21 season will give a mini-concert on OCM's Facebook page, taking the public on a journey of their favourite musical genres. Each 45 minutes performance will unveil the programming details of our 20-21 season concerts. The artists will have carte blanche to present their favourite repertoire. The goal is to create live connections between our artists and our audiences in a casual and fun way.
“We are proud to give our audience the opportunity to get to know next season’s soloists in such a personal and interactive way. It’s also a chance for all of us to escape isolation for 45 minutes every week, without leaving the comfort and safety of our homes. Music has always had the power to alleviate stress and anxiety,” says Taras Kulish, OCM’s Executive Director.
All performances will be broadcast on l’Orchestre classique de Montréal’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/orchestre.ca/
Concert Schedule:
- Tuesday April 7: Daniel Bolshoy, guitar
- Tuesday April 14: Andrew Love, baritone
- Tuesday April 21: Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
- Tuesday April 28: Aline Kutan, soprano
- Tuesday May 5: Marc Djokic, violin
- Tuesday May 12: Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, piano
- Tuesday May 19: Stéphane Tétreault, cello
- Tuesday May 26: Adam Luther, tenor
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— AB
