l’Orchestre classique de Montréal offering weekly online concerts beginning Apr. 7

The current isolation measures, which are difficult for all music lovers, inspired l’Orchestre classique de Montréal chose to innovate and present a series of eight mini concerts online. “It’s our way of offering audiences a taste of the upcoming season while bringing light and hope to the hearts of classical music enthusiasts,” read the April 2 statement.
Starting Tuesday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m., a featured soloist of the 2020-21 season will give a mini-concert on OCM's Facebook page, taking the public on a journey of their favourite musical genres. Each 45 minutes performance will unveil the programming details of the orchestra’s 20-21 season concerts. The artists will have carte blanche to present their favourite repertoire. The goal is to create live connections between the artists and the audiences in a casual and fun way.
“We are proud to give our audience the opportunity to get to know next season’s soloists in such a personal and interactive way. It’s also a chance for all of us to escape isolation for 45 minutes every week, without leaving the comfort and safety of our homes. Music has always had the power to alleviate stress and anxiety”, says Taras Kulish, OCM’s Executive Director.
All performances will be broadcast on l’Orchestre classique de Montréal’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/orchestre.ca/
Concert Schedule:
- Tuesday, April 7: Daniel Bolshoy, guitar
- Tuesday, April 14: Andrew Love, baritone
- Tuesday, April 21: Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
- Tuesday, April 28: Isabel Bayrakdarian, soprano
- Tuesday, May 5: Marc Djokic, violin
- Tuesday, May 12: Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, piano
- Tuesday, May 19: Stéphane Tétreault, cello
- Tuesday, May 26: Adam Luther, tenor
For its 80th anniversary season, the McGill Chamber Orchestra was renamed Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM). Founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott and his wife Lotte Brott, the OCM quickly became one of Canada’s most established chamber orchestras, touring to five continents, recording extensively, and appearing regularly on radio and television. Now led by Boris Brott, OC, OQ, the elder son of Alexander and one of Canada’s most internationally renowned conductors, the OCM is a vibrant, innovative, and flexible ensemble consisting of the city’s best professional musicians, which presents concerts throughout the year in the finest halls of Montreal.
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.