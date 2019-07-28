Kent Nagano, the OSM and the Grands Ballets on stage for the final week at Festival de Lanaudière

Festival de Lanaudière concludes its 42nd season with performances by the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) conducted by Kent Nagano and, for the first time at the Amphithéâtre, the Grands Ballets.German violinist Christian Tetzlaff will perform at the Église de la Purification in Repentigny on Monday, July 29, in what will be his only summer season concert on Canadian soil. His programme features several essential works from the repertoire for unaccompanied violin: a Sonata for Solo Violin by Eugène Ysaÿe, Johann Sebastian Bach's Sonata for Solo Violin No. 3, several pieces by György Kurtág, as well as Béla Bartók's Sonata for Solo Violin
Under the direction of Kent Nagano, the OSM and violinist Veronika Eberle will grace the Amphithéâtre stage on Friday, August 2. The concert features Johannes Brahms' Hungarian Dances and Violin Concerto, as well as Antonín Dvorák's Symphony no. 5.
Kent Nagano and the OSM conclude in grand style their participation in the 2019 edition of Festival de Lanaudière. On Saturday, August 3, Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 3 will be the concert's centrepiece.
To close the 2019 season, the Grand Ballets Canadiens de Montréal pay a visit to the Festival for the first time. The company's dancers will perform their double bill of Pergolesi's Stabat Mater and Beethoven's Seventh Symphony right before embarking on their European tour.
- Place des Arts box office / 514 842-2112 / 1 866-842-2112 / placedesarts.com
- Amphitheatre box office / 450 759-4343 / 1 800 561-4343 / www.lanaudiere.org
On Friday and Saturday evenings, and on Sundays July 28 and August 4, the Festival Express will run a shuttle bus between the Infotourist Center on Peel Street in Montreal and the Amphitheatre. For information and reservations, call 1 800 561-4343.
The Festival de Lanaudière is the leading classical music festival in Canada, and is a member of Festivals and Major Events (FAME). More than 50,000 people attend its events every year. Its programming is accessible and is performed by world-famous musicians. The Festival's main stage is the Fernand Lindsay Amphitheatre, which has 2,000 seats under the roof and space for 5,000 on the lawn.
