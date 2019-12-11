John A. Schweitzer’s The Snows of Ruskin 2017-2019: A tribute

“Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of intelligent effort.” — John Ruskin
Do you recall John Ruskin (1819-1900), the English art critic, environmentalist and founder of the National Trust? Ever relevant in this age of recycle-reduce-reuse, Montreal artist John A. Schweitzer marked the bicentenary of his birth with the series The Snows of Ruskin 2017-2019. Currently on exhibit at Centre Never Apart, Schweitzer’s collages are a visual homage to this influential and, at times, controversial figure.
One of the first environmentalists, Ruskin viewed nature as a whole with multiple interconnections. Appreciative of the seasons, he wrote: “Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating...” Schweitzer likewise evokes changing seasons in The Garden (Whistler) by juxtaposing green wallpaper leafs with beige Victorian designs. Paint splatters reference Ruskin’s critique “flinging a pot of paint in the public’s face” of James Whistler’s work Nocturne in Black and Gold, The Falling Rocket.
An artist in his own right, Ruskin’s sketches of hills and rocky terrain depict an interest in geology. Similarly, Schweitzer’s use of recycled ephemera within collage resembles an anthropology dig of historical artifacts. Red floral wallpaper and an inverted arch in Westminster Bridge (Turner) are fixed to an inverted reproduction of J.M.W. Turner’s work of a similar name. In this intricate composition, Schweitzer refers to Ruskin’s endorsement of Turner and gothic architecture, as well as Arts and Crafts wallpaper designer, William Morris.
Ruskin believed that aesthetics and beauty is central to society and the good life. As art critic he championed the portraits of the Pre-Raphaelite John Everett Millais over those by Whistler. Schweitzer picks up on this theme in Venus (to Whistler), where a portrait of a Victorian woman is placed within wallpaper borders and an elegant regency frame. But who is Ruskin, the man? Again Schweitzer’s compositions provide multi-layered clues.
Late in life Ruskin developed an unrequited passion for Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot. The subject of Bibi Valentin (Whistler), Schweitzer presents her as half goddess and half flower, an unattainable ideal. Another composition, Salomé Redox, evokes Oscar Wilde’s play of illicit love with a bold, black X superimposed on an Aubrey Beardsley illustration commissioned by the writer. Pasted Victorian wallpaper creates a visual continuity within the series but also references Wilde’s deathbed quip: “This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.”
Ruskin believed that art has power to change perceptions, as does Schweitzer, who crafts composites with great artistic skill and tongue-in cheek wit. His use of collage, the avant-garde media of Dada, feminism or gender-identity movements, allows aesthetics, politics and humour to intersect on many levels. Enjoyable as ecology, biography, or art history, Schweitzer’s series The Snows of Ruskin 2017-2019 is a fitting tribute to a remarkable Victorian.
The exhibition continues until January 4, 2020, at Centre Never Apart, 7049 St-Urbain Street.
