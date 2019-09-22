The Jewish Public Library recently announced the return of its much-loved Afternoon Book Review series, which kicks off with Eva Neisser Echenberg reviewing Valeria Luiselli's Lost Children Archive and Tell Me How it Ends: An Essay in 40 Questions on Wednesday, September 25 and award-winning Montreal author Ariela Freedman reviewing Alix Ohlin's Dual Citizins on Tuesday, November 5.
Both events start at 1:30 pm and take place at the Jewish Public Library, 5151, ch. de la Côte-Ste-Catherine (metro station Côte-Ste-Catherine, bus 129).
Valeria Luiselli's Lost Children Archive
Lost Children Archive is a fiercely imaginative new novel about a family whose road trip across America collides with an immigration crisis at the southwestern border. The accompanying essay is structured around the forty questions Luiselli translates and asks undocumented Latin American children facing deportation. Together these works humanize the stories of young migrants and highlight the contradiction between a fictional idea of America and an immigrant’s reality of racism and fear.
Alix Ohlin's Dual Citizens
All her life, Lark Brossard has felt invisible, overshadowed by the people around her: first by her temperamental mother, then by her sister, a brilliantly talented pianist, and finally by renowned filmmaker Lawrence Wheelock, her employer and occasional lover. When Wheelock denies her what she longs for most – a child – Lark is forced to re-examine a life marked by unrealized ambitions and thwarted desires. In this meditation on motherhood, sisterhood, desire, and self-knowledge, Alix Ohlin traces the complex path towards fulfillment as an artist and a human being.
Tickets and info: 514-345-6416. Per event: $15 general admission; $10 JPL members (advance purchase) & students. Both events: $25 general admission; $15 JPL members (advance purchase) & students. JPL's book review series is sponsored by Freda and Irwin Browns.
Established in 1914, the Jewish Public Library is a unique fusion of a neighbourhood library and an internationally recognized research institution, with archives containing the largest circulating collection of Judaica in North America. A full-service lending library, the JPL also comprises the Norman Berman Children's Library and circulates more than 165,000 items in five languages: English, French, Hebrew, Yiddish and Russian.
Jewish Public Library
—AB
