CBC Q host of CBC q, Tom Power tweets: "Just watched @ThereAreNoFakes for an interview later this week. One of the most riveting Canadian docs I've seen in some time. Took twists and turns you'll neither never expect, or be completely unsurprised by. You'll see what I mean."
- Voted #1 Film in the ArtScapes program at Hot Docs
- Now Magazine gives its 4 out of 5 stars!
- CTV News gives it 4 out of 5 stars!
- "The most controversial documentary in the Hot Docs program" — L'Express
- "4 out of 5 stars! There Are No Fakes is a fascinating and eye-opening look at high art and exploitation." — Richard Crouse, CTV's Pop Life
The film uncovers never-before-heard details about the largest case of art forgery in Canadian history, surrounding the work by Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.
The doc follows Barenaked Ladies musician, Kevin Hearn, who is a massive Morrisseau fan and collector. Hearn learns that one of the Morrisseau’s paintings in his collection, “Spirit Energy of Mother Earth” was a fraudulent piece, and decided to fight for justice and find the source of these inauthentic paintings.
An emotional and turbulent journey, the film uncovers many hidden storylines and introduces a handful of individuals who were directly involved in this massive case of fraudulent Morrisseau art in Canada.
—Cinéma du Musée
—AB
