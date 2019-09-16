Iraqi Jewish Voices at the Museum of Jewish Montreal Sept. 22 to Oct. 20

The Museum of Jewish Montreal (MJM) in collaboration with Sephardi Voices presents Iraqi Jewish Voices, a multimedia exhibition and exploration of the last generation of Iraqi-born Jews. The exhibition will be on display from September 22 to October 20, 2019, with window projections that will be on view until January 2020. Iraqi Jewish Voices is the final exhibition in the MJM’s exhibition series, Movement and Migrations.
The vernissage, taking place on Sunday, September 22 at 6 pm is free and open to the public. The short film Last Class in Baghdad, produced by Sephardi Voices, will be screened during the vernissage.
Memories of a place, stories of a community, and the people who carry them are at the centre of Iraqi Jewish Voices. The exhibition, co-produced by the MJM and Sephardi Voices, presents portraits, oral histories, archival images as well as a video projection highlighting the underrepresented history of Iraqi (or Babylonian) Jews, a vibrant — and now exiled — community whose love for their country persisted even as they were forced to leave.
Placed in the context of 2500 years of Jewish life in Iraq, this exhibition focuses on the 1930s to 1970s, when state-sanctioned discrimination, violence, and political unrest saw Iraqi Jews leave en masse, many as refugees. Through Iraqi Jewish Voices, a window is opened onto a community’s experiences and their record of survival – a reference point for both the vanished Babylonian Jewish community in Iraq and the continuance of a varied, rich culture in the diaspora.
The Museum of Jewish Montreal (MJM) is an innovative place to connect with Montreal’s Jewish life and identity, share its diverse heritage, and create new cultural experiences. Through creative programming the Museum provides an accessible gateway for all to learn about and interact with Montreal’s Jewish culture, art and heritage while also enabling the public to share their stories and experiences.
— Museum of Jewish Montreal
— Sephardi Voices
