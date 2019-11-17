image+nation, Canada’s original LGBTQ film festival, returns Nov. 21 to Dec. 1

image+nation, Canada’s first LGBTQ film festival and pioneering platform of queer stories will be back in cinemas and venues across the city for a 32nd edition, from November 21 to December 1. The festival’s team of cutting-edge cinematic playlist curators will offer audiences the next generation now: an unparallelled program of new queer stories that defy the conventional LGBTQ narrative.
“As we live through times of social change in the world, image+nation 32 proudly brings new films from countries that share stories through LGBTQ cinema’s newest voices,” states Programming Director, Katharine Setzer. “With an emergence of exciting Eastern-European filmmaking, the cream of local talent, and even a pioneering Guatemalan production, this year, more than ever, we’re bringing the best new and innovative storytelling to Montreal.”
New Voices of LGBTQ Cinema
The heart and soul of image+nation 32, this edition hails new voices of brilliant and brave boundary-breakers; these first voices are insistent, bold and illustrative of the myriad of identities and experiences lived by LGBTQ folks in countries often hostile towards LGBTQ human rights. Featuring groundbreaking titles such as opening film And Then We Danced, the Georgian / Swedish / French winner of 3 major awards at Odessa Film Festival, including Best Film, and the Mexican-produced anarchic, hedonistic, experimental tale of post-punk excesses of This is Not Berlin, image+nation 32 will be an electrifying chorus of New Voices.
“With image+nation at the forefront of New Queer Storytelling we have both the opportunity and responsibility to introduce the originality and universality of these stories and new ways of telling, watching and sharing to a wider audience. As well as being a platform for the now, initiatives such as the I+N ProLab are nurturing the next generation of Canadian LGBTQ cinema voices,” adds Charlie Boudreau, Festival Director.
World Premiere For a Quebec Actor, Comedian
image+nation 32 is will host the world premiere of Dany Turcotte, l'urgence de vivre, the documentary on the actor, comedian and Radio-Canada / Tout le Monde en Parle stalwart. To be held at Cinema Imperial on Monday, November 25 at 7pm, a discussion with Turcotte and surprise guests will follow the screening of the film. This is sure to be a hugely popular evening and highlight of image+nation 32.
Staying in la belle province, image+nation once again shines a light on emerging and established local talent with Queerment Québec, a shorts program featuring the cream of the province’s cinematic storytellers. An annual festival highlight, Queerment Québec will once again be presented in partnership with the Phi Centre through a full evening of film, discussion with filmmakers, and festivities on Tuesday, November 26 at 7pm.
Back by Popular Demand
Following a decade-long hiatus, image+nation 32 announces the return of an old favourite; the animated shorts program, Animation: Drawn to You. From a mesmerizing stop-motion based on an Anishinaabe poem to a campy queer western with some rib-tickling naugtiness thrown in, moviegoers can enjoy an evening of cinema where imagination is the champion of change and affirmation.
Also back this year is Focus Made au Canada - with films that boldly exemplify our national queer identity like the docs Queering the Script and NFB-produced, Standing On The Line as well as a stellar line up of Cancon shorts; Focus LatinX features some of the most exciting works of the Festival – from Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia and the Dominican Republic; and this year, our Avant-gardistes/Vanguards program celebrates local queer luminaries and Canadian superstars such as John Banks, the organizer of the first Montreal pride parade and trans activists Chloé Viau, as well as Chase Joynt, and salonnier, Bruce Bailey.
Save the Dates
OPENING: November 21, 8pm @ Cinéma Impérial - And Then We Danced takes a look at a disconcerting romance set against a wave of conservatism in Georgia that preaches tolerance to difference.
CLOSING: December 1, 7pm @ Cinéma Impérial - British / Irish co-production, Vita & Virginia recounts the relationship between Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf.
Venues
- Cinéma Imperial (1430 rue de Bleury)
- Concordia University, J.A. de Sève Cinema (1400 Maisonneuve Blvd W.)
- McCord Museum (690 Sherbrooke W.)
- Phi Centre (407 Saint-Pierre)
- Never Apart (7049 St. Urbain)
- Cinéma Moderne (5150 St Laurent Blvd.)
