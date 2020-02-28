The Hudson Film Festival (HFF) has announced that past President of Sony Music Canada, Denise Donlon will headline their five-day event, which opens on Wednesday, March 4. Donlon will be joined by veteran of the Canadian music scene, Murray McLauchlan, as they take audiences through their experiences with two Canadian legends: Leonard Cohen and Gordon Lightfoot.
The Festival will screen the recent much-celebrated documentary, Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love on Saturday, March 7 with Donlon introducing the film about Cohen who she has interviewed and worked with, while McLauchlan will recount his life and times with Lightfoot before and after the screening of Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, also on March 7.
The Festival will begin with Wednesday’s Opening Gala film, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, introduced by special guest producer Peter Raymont, founder of White Pine Pictures of Toronto.
“We are enormously excited to be able to welcome Denise Donlon, Murray McLauchlan and Peter Raymont to our Festival,” said HFF president Clint Ward. “Their fascinating personal anecdotes will add extra colour and excitement to the showing of these three films about Canadian music legends.”
But these aren’t the only highlights from the annual film fest, which is based in Hudson, Quebec.
On Sunday, March 8, International Women’s Day, two distinguished films by women directors will be presented. The HFF will also screen five Canadian Top Ten films including, And The Birds Rained Down; Antigone; Mouthpiece, White Lie and the recent Academy Award-nominated short film, Brotherhood.
The widely popular, award-winning indigenous film, The Grizzlies will also be part of the program. Young emerging filmmakers will present their original short films on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, leading to the evening’s Gala opening.
All HFF screenings will take place at the Hudson Village Theatre, 28 Wharf Road, Hudson, QC.
Single tickets ($15) are already available. Festival passes ($75), which includes reserved seats and all receptions, can be bought online at villagetheatre.ca
For the complete schedule and more info go to hudsonfilmsociety.ca
—Hudson Film Festival
—AB
