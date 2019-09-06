Greenwood’s StoryFest 2019 to welcome astronaut Dave Williams, among others

As celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing continue, Greenwood’s StoryFest 2019 announced this summer that Canadian astronaut, doctor, CEO and author Dave Williams will be coming to Hudson to highlight its October literary festival line-up.
Williams is the author of the autobiography Defying Limits: Lessons from the Edge of the Universe and his StoryFest appearance promises to be an utterly fascinating look into this world. Dr. Williams was a mission specialist on two space shuttle missions.
The much-celebrated Williams, who is a Member of the Order of Canada and the recipient of several honourary doctorates both in Canada and abroad, will appear on Sunday, October 27 at two separate events at Hudson’s Stephen F. Shaar Community Centre: At 10 a.m. he will host a StoryFest for Kids event (Williams also co-authored a children’s book entitled: Go for Liftoff! How to Train Like an Astronaut)—and then at 2 p.m. he will present his book Defying Limits to a general audience.
Admission is $20 for single ticket holders, and will be included in the StoryFest 2019 pass, on sale now. The cost of a pass is $110 and entitles the owner to every StoryFest event except the Writers Workshop — and is a $50 saving on full prices.
The full author line-up for this much-lauded literary event is listed below.
Greenwood’s StoryFest is a Hudson-based festival in its 18th year that is dedicated to bringing the best of Canadian writing to audiences every fall.
Greenwood itself is an almost 300 year old historic house (and municipal museum) set on the picturesque waterfront of Hudson, Quebec at 254 Main Road. It is a nonprofit organization open to the public seasonally and for events throughout the year.
For more information, contact Terry O’Shaughnessy at 450-458-5396 or go to:
- greenwoodstoryfest.com
- greenwood-centre-hudson.org
Greenwood’s StoryFest 2019 Line-up of Authors:
Anakana Schofield
- Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m.
- Hudson Community Centre
- $20 (Includes refreshments)
Steven Price
- Thursday, October 1 at 7.30 p.m.
- Hudson Village Theatre
- $15
Writers Workshop (with Alix Ohlin) (Not included in StoryFest pass)
- Saturday, October 5, Time: TBA
- at the Greenwood Centre
Alix Ohlin
- Sunday, October 6 at 2 p.m.
- Hudson Community Centre
- $15
Frances Itani
- Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- Hudson Village Theatre
- $15
Rawi Hage
- Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m.
- Hudson Village Theatre
- $15
Ann Hui
- Sunday, October 20 at 2 p.m.
- St. Mary’s Hall, Hudson
- $20 (Includes refreshments)
D’Arcy Jenish
- Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- St. James Church, Hudson
- $15
Dave Williams
- Sunday, October 27, two events
- StoryFest for Kids at 10 a.m., Hudson Community Centre (Admission by Donation/Included for passholders
- General Audience at 2 p.m., Hudson Community Centre
- $20
Film: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Monday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Hudson Village Theatre
- $15
—Greenwood’s StoryFest
