Great classics, Italian charms and romanticism will mark the first week of the Festival de Lanaudière

To kick off its 42nd season, the Festival de Lanaudière will receive the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM), the Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) and the Venice Baroque Orchestra. The opening concert will be presented by the OSM on Friday, July 5, under the renowned French conductor Alain Altinoglu, back after his highly successful Montreal debut last fall. On the programme are works inspired by the great classics of literature: Felix Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Richard Wagner's Prelude and Death of Isolde, and Till Eulenspiegel by Richard Strauss. The extraordinary pianist Francesco Piemontesi joins the orchestra for his first concert in the province of Quebec, performing Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto no. 1.
Berlioz in Love
On Saturday, July 6, the Amphithéâtre Fernand Lindsay will resound to the enchanting voice of mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill. She joins the Orchestre Métropolitain and Yannick Nézet-Séguin in a performance of Hector Berlioz's La Mort de Cléopâtre. Transporting audiences to the world of mythical and legendary characters, the evening also features Roméo et Juliette by Berlioz and Louise Farrenc's Symphony no. 2. This is the first concert of the season to mark the 150th anniversary of Berlioz's death (#Berlioz150), and an evening imbued with Romanticism in its most essential form.
From Naples to Venice
Sunday, July 7, after a prolonged absence the remarkable Venice Baroque Orchestra will give a return performance in Quebec. Audiences will embark on an authentic journey through Naples and Venice in Vivaldi's time, exploring the dazzling beauty of that composer's works and those of his contemporaries, and this includes the timeless The Four Seasons. Fireworks are assured!
On Friday and Saturday evenings, and on Sundays July 28 and August 4, the Festival Express will run a shuttle bus between the Infotourist Center on Peel Street in Montreal and the Amphitheatre. For information and reservations, call 1 800 561-4343.
Box offices
- Place des Arts box office
- 514 842-2112 / 1 866-842-2112
- www.placedesarts.com
Amphitheatre box office
- 450 759-4343 / 1 800 561-4343
- www.lanaudiere.org
—Festival de Lanaudière
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.