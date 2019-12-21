Lauded local sculptor Glen LeMesurier is presently exhibiting his new creations in his solo exhibition, Gravity & Grace until December 28 at Galerie Grace, 4881 Boul. St-Laurent. The artist, an alchemist of metals, has once again played with and explored different textures and states of his favourite material.
Along with current work from the past nine months, there will be many pieces from previous explorations in steel. The sculptor will be present throughout the month-long exhibition, which opened on November 28.
Here, we have gravity — parts of these works are heavy and challenge their weight against the vortices of space and time, and grace — the beauty of form, the melting of metal, and the poetry of space and time. Their presence reflects a dichotomy between their massiveness and the space they inhabit.
“The gravity of the situation and the works, (through colour, which could be understood as emotional field) and shape, suggest at times the teleological suspension of the ethical, which Kierkegaard spoke of in his early works. To manifest these principles through steel and reflect this to a viewer is, or could be, a febrile chance to connect, but I believe the movement of gravity and grace together can do this. I Hope you like these works,” said LeMesurier.
Drawn to the place occupied by the individual in time and space, and the individual in his relationship to the other, LeMesurier is a ‘green’ artist. He has developed techniques allowing the use of recycled objects, mainly focusing on large pieces of metal. Once recycled, these materials become sculptures that link the observer to the collective memory by raising the historical and ecological questions inherent to the actual past life of the objects. The artist believes that the transformation of these materials is similar to the mutations of certain mythological characters. In this sense, this transformation can appear at once surreal, poetic, playful and fabulous.
For Gravity & Grace, LeMesurier has included a series of sculptures that reflect magical thinking and expressive form in steel. Some earlier sculptures are totem-like in their construction, at times conjuring up religious alter pieces; a result of 2-months travel and research of church iconography in Rome, Florence, Pisa and Sicily.
- Solo exhibition : Gravity & Grace from sculptor Glen LeMesurier
- November 28-Decembre 28, 2019
- 4881, Boul. St-Laurent; Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-7pm
- Artist statement: glenlemesurier.com/artist-statement/
—www.glenlemesurier.com IG
