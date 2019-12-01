Geordie Theatre’s annual holiday fundraiser a beautiful retelling of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life

On Christmas Eve, in the little town of Bedford Falls, George Bailey (played by Nicolas Doyon) finds himself on the brink of financial ruin and contemplates taking his own life. Clarence Odbody (played by Brett Hooton, Geordie’s Board President) an eternally bumbling angel, has set his heart on finally earning his wings. In a single night, the two will visit a world without George Bailey to discover the impact of a truly wonderful life.
This year, co-directors Mike Payette and Jessica Abdallah, with the help of 31 actors featuring retired Supreme Court Justice Pepita Capriolo as well as the Honourable Jean-François Buffoni will bring this beloved holiday classic to captivating life. Join some of Montreal’s most celebrated business, legal and medical leaders and personalities performing this timeless gem — all in support of one of Canada’s leading companies for Theatre for Young Audiences — on December 6 and 7, 2019.
“Over the past few months, over thirty individuals have come together to volunteer their talents in support of our mission. Their invaluable contributions, along with our audiences’ support make our gala fundraiser a highlight of the year for Geordie where we can see and celebrate the work of not only the company but our extraordinary community,” stated Geordie’s Artistic Director, Mike Payette.
Each performance is followed by a cocktail and a catered reception which includes a silent auction where patrons can bid on a choice of holiday gift items and a raffle to win a trip to any destination Air Canada flies to, in North America! Proceeds help Geordie Theatre continue to bring its annual 2Play School Tour, Canada’s longest running and furthest reaching annual theatre tour to over 200 schools each year; present its Mainstage Series to families here in Montreal each season; and run its Geordie Theatre School.
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
Written for the stage by Philip Grecian Based on the film by Frank Capra
Directed by Mike Payette and Jessica Abdallah
Produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois
STARRING
Aidan Raza, Beatrix Hooton, BoyancCuster, Caleigh Duff, David Morris, Diana Colby, Edward Chan, Eric Tabah, Jean-Francois Buffoni, John Morris, John Raza, Kate Hooton, Keira Duff, Krystle van Hoof, Laura Semaan, Lindsay Petts, Madeleine (Maddie) McTavis, Marie Christine Kirouack, Matt Goldberg, Morgan Doke, Nick Doyon, Patricia Mannessy, Pepita Capriolo, Rebecca Allsopp, Sébastien Boyer, Sterling Mawhinney, Theodore Simons, Vivian Zorko, and Karina Cigana.
PERFORMANCES
December at 2 pm and 7 pm
VENUE: D.B. Clarke Theatre, Concordia University Hall Building,1455 de Maisonneuve W, Montreal.
—Geordie Theatre
—www.geordie.ca
