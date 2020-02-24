From Weill to Gershwin, with l’Orchestre classique de Montréal

On Sunday, March 8th, at 3:00 PM, l’Orchestre classique de Montréal will present the sound of great jazz melodies and Broadway classics, featuring works by Weill, Legrand, Gershwin and Sondheim. The concert will also honour Montreal composer Airat Ichmouratov, in a beautiful composition for klezmer clarinet and string orchestra. Three brilliant artists will be joining the orchestra, conducted by Boris Brott: Sharon Azrieli, Matt Herskowitz and André Moisan.
Soprano Sharon Azrieli enjoys an international reputation and has performed at world-famous venues including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, l’Opéra Bastille de Paris, the Canadian Opera Company, l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and the New Israeli Opera. In 2019, she was awarded the Order of Québec for her remarkable career.
A graduate from the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard School, pianist Matt Herskowitz is a versatile artist who masters numerous musical genres. Le Devoir describes him as possessing “an exceptional technique and precise sense of nuance; Herskowitz brilliantly combines his jazz and classical knowledge”. Originally from New York, he has been living in Montreal for over 20 years.
Clarinettist André Moisan debuted with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal in 1977. He is widely recognized for his mastery of the clarinet, great musicality and clarity of sound. Here is what Journal de Montréal had to say about his album After You, Mr. Gershwin!: “An exceptional tour de force that never loses its musicality, adding to the legacy of both jazz and classical music.”
Young Stars Series
Starting at 2:15, Trio Élan, composed of Frédéric-Alexandre Michaud (violin), Eliana Zimmerman (cello) and Ylan Chu -who will by replaced by Timothy Ledger for this performance- (piano), will step into action to warm up the audience. The ensemble will perform Café Music, by Paul Schoenfield. OCM’s Young Stars series is presented as a 20-minute pre-show performance featuring talented up-and-coming artists before six concerts of the season.
All that jazz
Sunday March 8th at 3:00 PM (pre-concert performance at 2:15)
Oscar Peterson Hall – 7141 Sherbrooke West
Orchestre classique de Montréal
Boris Brott, conductor
Sharon Azrieli, soprano
Matt Herskowitz, piano
André Moisan, clarinet
Tickets: Online at orchestre.ca or by phone at 514-487-5190
—Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
