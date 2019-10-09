Fresh Pages: A Quebec Writers’ Federation initiative for underrepresented writers & playwrights

The Quebec Writers’ Federation recently launched a pilot initiative to create opportunities for promising writers and playwrights who, because of their ethnic or racial profile, have faced systemic and/or financial barriers to engaging in professional development activities. The goal is to give a select group of literary artists additional training, skills, and professional credentials to help level the playing field and improve their career opportunities.
The program consists of the following components:
- The 2020 Mairuth Sarsfield mentorship is designed to help aspiring writers and playwrights to develop their literary writing. In 2020, the mentorship will go to a qualifiedpoet who has already demonstrated an interest in literary writing. (Should funding allow, other genres will be addressed in subsequent years.) —
- Two writing workshop scholarships will be open to qualifiedwriters and playwrights who have not previously enrolled in a QWF worksho
- p. The recipients of the scholarship will be entitled to participate in a fall workshop of their choosing free of charge. A small bursary will also be available to help offset costs related to childcare services or travel to and from the workshop sessions, and those who receive scholarships will also receive a free one-year membership in QWF.
- Guest curatorship for a qualifiedwriter or literary performer of the Words & Music Show.
- Guest editorship for underrepresented writers for the Winter issue of QWF’s literary journal, carte blanche. (Should funding allow, other genres will be addressed in subsequent years.)
- For the purpose of this initiative, a “qualified” candidate indicates one who is Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Colour.
For more information visit https://qwf.org/activities/programs/fresh-pages/ — or contact: Lori Schubert at admin@qwf.org or 514-933-0878
—Quebec Writers’ Federation
—AB
