The bold, brazen and often wild and wacky collection of cutting-edge theatre known as the Wildside Festival returns to the Centaur Theatre for its 23rd edition Jan. 7-18, 2020. This year, R&B music lovers are in for a treat when Michelle Sweeney, accompanied by pianist and musical director Taurey Butler, pays tribute to The Queen of Soul, the late Aretha Franklin, with four performances of Her Songs, My Story beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The hour-long, one-woman show billed as a “deeply personal journey lived through the music of Aretha Franklin,” is not only an homage to the late singer, but a look back on Sweeney’s own moments of love, loss and redemption as reflected in many of the lyrics.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Sweeney moved to Canada in 1985 with her two children, Michael and Keena, and made a name for herself in several stage and film productions and performing around the world with Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Oliver Jones and others. She had regular gigs at Georges Durst-owned Montreal nightspots like Dominique’s, Biddle’s, the Bijou as well as the private Monte Carlo club.
When Franklin was ill — prior to her death on Aug 16, 2018 from pancreatic cancer — Sweeney began thinking about the best way to pay tribute, knowing that it needed to be more than what she put together in the past for Tina Turner, Etta James and others.
“I started listening to her songs — and to the soul,” said Sweeney during a recent telephone interview. “And then I started thinking about how I was introduced to Aretha Franklin’s music many years ago, through my mother and her brothers. I was five or six and Aretha was the pop star of my mother’s day.”
Sweeney said she didn’t want to do a simple tribute. “It is about her songs, but then I just thought of putting in things that have happened to me over the years and I started thinking about stories that connected with the words of her songs.”
Sweeney began to notice a number of parallels that made her reflect even further. The personal and sometimes painful lyrics in some of Franklin’s songs matched up well with moments in Sweeney’s life, as did some of the joyous, glorious and triumphant passages that reflected much happier times.
“When you listen to Aretha Franklin’s songs, you know that something happened. You don’t even have to ask, ‘Where did this come from?’ We know that it came from her heart.”
To illustrate what she meant, Sweeney broke into song. “You’re a no good heart breaker; You’re a liar and you’re a cheat; And I don’t know why …” — a soulful rendition of Franklin’s 1967 single, I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).
Even over the phone, you could hear Sweeney’s rendition of the pain and emotion and feel some of the soul that made Franklin so special. “She’s not called The Queen of Soul for no reason,” said Sweeney. “It’s her heart. You know she’s just pouring out her heart and soul to you. I like artists like that and I love the things that she went through in life and that she overcame.
She is an overcomer. She and Tina Turner have inspired me for years because I have a story similar to theirs and I tell it in the play. You know, I like people who have gone through trials and tribulations and come out on the other side. That’s the part that I like the most. They’ve come out winners. No longer are they victims or in trouble.
Michelle Sweeney and her daughter Keena will be on stage New Year’s Eve at the House of Jazz in Laval, 1639 Blvd. de L’Avenir. Performances of Her Songs, My Story take place at the Centaur Wed. Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.; Thurs. Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.; Sun. Jan. 12 at 4 p.m., and Thurs. Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. For info, visit https://centaurtheatre.com/shows/her-songs-my-story/
