Experience the Arts of One World at the MMFA this holiday season

To celebrate the holidays, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) has a special gift to offer: special time with friends and family in the form of Miracle at the Museum, a promotion offering free admission to the MMFA’S discovery exhibitions and permanent collections. The public can also enjoy creative time with family, magical screenings and enchanting concerts.
Miracle at the Museum – Discover the new Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing
From Saturday, December 21, 2019, to Sunday, January 5, 2020, admission is free to the Museum’s discovery exhibitions and permanent collections presented throughout its five pavilions (does not apply to the major exhibition)! A great opportunity to explore the Arts of One World collection in the new Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing, inaugurated on November 9.
Discovery Exhibitions on view:
- About Face: Photographs by Cindy Sherman, Laurie Simmons and Rachel Harrison from the Collection of Carol and David Appel (starting December 11)
- “For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you”: Selections from the Bailey Collection, (starting December 4)
- Obsession: Sir William Van Horne’s Japanese Ceramics
- Untamed Colour: Celebrating Jean McEwen
- Contemporary Artists at Play: Flirting with Codes ,Tricks and Subterfuge
- Avant-garde Montrealers: Jewellery, Glass and Ceramics as Envisioned by Gallerists Jocelyne Gobeil, Elena Lee and Barbara Silverberg
Note that the MMFA is closed Mondays as well as on December 25 and January 1.
Family workshop
From December 21, 2019, to January 5, 2020, the MMFA is inviting families to engage in a creative activity together, themed on holidays. Passes for this free activity will be available as of 10 a.m. on the day of the workshop at the Museum’s Ticket Counter (1380 Sherbrooke Street West). First come, first served!
DROP-IN WORKSHOP: A Shared Image
This holiday season, get inspired by our Arts of One World collection and celebrate the meaningful images that bring us together. Using a rubbing technique, create a button pin of an image that has special meaning to you and that you want to share.
Cinéma du Musée
The Cinéma du Musée will also spoil you with its Cinéspectacle program, featuring even more presentations of classics on the big screen.
Doña Francisquita by Vives, from the Gran Teatre del Liceu
- Original Spanish version with French subtitles
- Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 10 a.m.
One of the most famous zarzuelas (traditional Spanish musical comedy) from Amadeo Vives, a composer from Collbató, near Barcelona, returns to the Gran Teatro del Liceu in a production by Lluís Pasqual, who reworked the dialogue for a more modern interpretation of this masterpiece. He also depicted the many love triangles between Fernando, Francisquita, Don Matias and Aurora la Beltrana in three different eras, in sets designed by Alejandro Andujar. The piece was co- produced by the Liceu and the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid. A wonderful opportunity to discover this Spanish operetta in a production from a simply extraordinary team of artists.
The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky, from the Royal Ballet
- Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at 12 p.m.
- Thursday, December 26 to Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 12 p.m.
- Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Performed in 1984 at the Royal Ballet, Peter Wright’s masterful staging captures the very essence of this outstanding classic. On Christmas Eve, the magician Herr Drosselmeyer takes young Clara on a fantastic adventure where time stands still, a magical journey that transforms the family parlor into a battlefield and leads them across the snowy forest to The Land of Sweets. With Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, sublimely festive décor and the Royal Ballet’s captivating choreography — including an enchanting pas de deux between the Sugar Plum Fairy and her prince
— this Nutcracker fully embodies the spirit of Christmas.
Bourgie Hall concerts
The Bourgie Hall holiday concert schedule is sure to delight all music lovers.
Celtic Christmas
- Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 7.30 p.m.
Còig, a young quartet from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, presents a Christmas concert alight with Celtic colours.
Charlie Brown Christmas
Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 6.00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 8.30 p.m.
Now a Bourgie Hall classic, enjoy this revival of Vince Guaraldi’s celebrated A Charlie Brown Christmas from the Taurey Butler Trio.
J. S. Bach Cantatas for Christmas and the New Year, from the Ensemble Caprice
- Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2.30 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2.30 p.m.
Arte Musica continues its complete concert presentation of J. S. Bach’s sacred cantatas. In keeping with the liturgical cycle, each concert presents a daily cantata for each one written. Short rehearsals will take place 45 minutes before each concert, designed to help you sing along with the final chorale of one of the cantatas, echoed by the audience.
—Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
—mbam.qc.ca
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.