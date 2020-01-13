ELAN’s Creative Resilience: Exploring Arts & Health series continues

Creative Resilience: Exploring Arts & Health is a short series of events developed by ELAN (English- Language Arts Network) Quebec, taking place between November 2019 and January 2020. ELAN hosted its first two events in partnership with Studio 303, and Csenge Kolozsvari of Senselab.
The next event in the Creative Resilience series is a workshop led by Lisa Ndejuru and Joliane Allaire, that will be held on Wednesday, January 22 (6-8 pm). Lisa and Joliane’s workshop will be informed by Social Presencing Theatre, Playback Theatre and Moreno psychodrama, whose creative methods are used to explore storytelling and movement through trauma. By sculpting what it is that makes us feel stuck in the creative process, participants in the workshop will engage with the question: where does movement begin?
This workshop is open to the public, with no prior performance experience necessary. This workshop will be held at Studio 428, located at 3680 Jeanne Mance St. Cost is $10 for ELAN members, and $15 for public, no-one is turned away for lack of funds.
This workshop will be followed by Creative Resources: A Mindfulness-based Approach to Self-Care, facilitated by Sonia Osorio. This workshop will include seated and walking meditation, dyad work and group exercises. Sonia Osorio has a Master’s level training in homeopathic medicine and naturopathy. She is also a massage therapist and a certified yoga instructor and meditation practitioner with over 20-years’ experience in mind- body approaches to health and well-being. This workshop will be held on Sunday January 26 (11 am – 1 pm) at Studio 428, located at 3680 Jeanne Mance St. Cost is also $10 for ELAN members, and $15 for public, no- one is turned away for lack of funds.
The Creative Resilience series will conclude with a panel on Access & Alternatives, to be held on Thursday January 30 (6 - 7:30 pm). This event is free to attend, and will be located at the MAI’s café-bar located at 3680 Jeanne Mance St. The panel will be followed by an informal evening of drinks and networking, with representatives from the Community Health and Social Services Network, and other community organizations, present for questions and networking.
The Access & Alternatives panel will feature Courtney Kirkby, representing the Tiger Lotus Co-operative Wellness Centre. Courtney will speak about the Tiger Lotus Centre’s alternative access models for complementary medicine to reach under-served populations, and reduce the load on an overburdened provincial health system. Joining Courtney Kirby is Montreal-based journalist Aimee Louw, whose work intersects with accessibility, disability justice, sexuality, undoing settler fantasies, and feminism. Aimee will speak about developing creative communities with the politics of accessibility justice and social support networks, and how normalizing accessible spaces is an act of community care and individual wellbeing.
