Dr. Iris Amizlev named as new Curator of Intercultural Arts at the MMFA

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) announced in an April 27 statement the creation of a new and original curatorial position with the appointment of Iris Amizlev to Curator of Intercultural Arts.
Conceived by Nathalie Bondil, Director General and Chief Curator, MMFA, this function’s mandate will be to establish connections between the MMFA’s collection and its exhibitions. In her role, Amizlev will develop a multitude of community and artistic initiatives through curatorial or educational projects, with a view to reinforcing ties between the Museum, the arts community and the public.
“I believe that this innovative title that promotes intercultural arts and togetherness will give greater momentum to the MMFA in forging a new path toward a peaceful, inclusive society. On a personal level, I am particularly delighted to have in this role Iris Amizlev, a long-time collaborator of the Museum in both the Curatorial and Education departments. Her notable expertise in contemporary art as well as with our Volunteer Guides and artists makes her the ideal person to cultivate the scope of our projects and humanist values,” stated Bondil.
“I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to contribute to togetherness and promote artists of diverse backgrounds. By creating new bridges between the work of the Museum’s Curatorial and Education departments, we will be able to develop incredible interdisciplinary initiatives that will answer the needs of different communities and attract their participation. These unifying projects will celebrate our society in all its diversity and vitality,” added Amizlev in the statement.
Previously, Iris Amizlev served as a consultant to the Museum in developing numerous educational, cultural and community activities, particularly relating to the Arts of One World collection. She brings to the Museum a vast experience in promoting diversity, inclusion and compassion as well as in developing awareness programs to facilitate the integration of different cultures and marginalized populations. She will be working closely with Moridja Kitenge Banza, Educational Programs Officer – Diversity and Togetherness, MMFA, who is responsible for creating vital links with the community to ensure audiences from all backgrounds have their place at the Museum.
Independent curator and art historian, Iris Amizlev has a doctorate in Art History and Anthropology and a Master’s in Art History from Université de Montréal as well as a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from Concordia University. She has previously worked in the curatorial departments of the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ).
Amizlev is very familiar with the MMFA, having led the Volunteer Guides program in the Education and Wellness Division and served as guest curator in the realization of the Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing for the Arts of One World, in 2019.
She has been involved in several exhibitions, including Serial Pop (2003, NBC), Refus global: 60 Years Later (2009, MMFA), Bill Vazan: Soundings from the Water Planet (2014, Musée des arts contemporains des Laurentides), Aime comme Montréal (2017, BAnQ) and Flowers and Monsters (2019, Stewart Hall Art Gallery).
Amizlev has also written numerous research articles for art history publications and, this past fall, she saw her first children’s book hit the shelves: Tout le monde dort, published by Éditions du passage.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.