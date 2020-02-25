Documentary The Sea Between Us by Marlene Edoyan in theatres March 13

Diffusion Multi-Monde and Fauve Film recently announced the theatrical release of the documentary film The Sea Between Us by Marlene Edoyan. The film takes us to Beirut, 25 years after the end of a bloody civil war, to see whether forgiveness and reconciliation are possible in a country still fractured by sectarian strife. The Sea Between Us will open on March 13.
Presented as a World Premiere during the 22nd edition of the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM), the film had its International Premiere during the prestigious International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).
The Sea Between Us transports us into the lives of Hayat and Wafaa and to the city of Beirut in Lebanon, 25 years after the end of a bloody civil war. Through the intimate stories and memories of these two women protagonists from different backgrounds, we understand why the city's neighbourhoods are still walled in by invisible boundaries and why forgiveness and reconciliation are so elusive in a country fragmented by religious and political ideologies.
Marlene Edoyan is a Montreal-based documentary filmmaker and producer. With a background in film and media studies, Edoyan started her career as a production manager and artistic director for internationally co-produced animated films. For the last 10 years, Edoyan has been working in the Canadian film industry, collaborating with award-winning filmmakers and producers to create documentaries for television, festivals and theatrical release. With a keen interest in exploring concepts related to the human geography and the relationship between societies and spaces, Edoyan founded Fauve Film in 2012 to direct and produce auteur-driven documentary films. Her latest films are Figure of Armen and The Sea Between Us.
THE SEA BETWEEN US
- Written, produced and directed by Marlene Edoyan
- Documentary, 2019
- Quebec, Canada
- 102 minutes
- Original Arabic with English or French subtitles
—Diffusion Multi-Monde
—Fauve Films
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.