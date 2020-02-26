The beloved ice show Disney On Ice is back. Road Trip Adventures is hitting Place Bell in Laval March 4-8 and organizers say this will be the most innovative production in its storied history, with special effects, high-tech lighting, aerial stunts and more.
“This brand-new show is definitely one of the most interactive yet,” said skater Nelson Sanchez-Leemet, who plays the role of Woody in the show. “You can sit almost anywhere in the audience and there’s something that comes to you as part of the performance.”
There are a variety of participatory elements built into the production, from in-audience dance moments, a show-stopping sing-along to beloved Disney tunes and Toy Story 4 carnival games that everyone in the audience will get to play. During the new Mary Poppins’ number, BMX bikes are on the ice, which is a first, and there are exciting flying acts during the number, too. “There is also a really awesome Aladdin segment where Jasmine flies. And, of course, there are always the fan favourites,” added Sanchez-Leemet, a Marymount Academy alumnus who trained at the Montreal Figure Skating Club.
Audiences love everyone’s most-beloved doll Woody and Sanchez-Leemet said it’s an amazing experience to play a character that is so well received show after show. “It is incredible. When I go out there, they really react, and everyone gets so excited. It’s fantastic to get to make great moments for families.”
There are also performances centred on The Lion King, Frozen and Moana.
Tickets are on sale through evenko.ca
