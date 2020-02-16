Once upon a time… the wicked witch was Lilith, Queen of the Demons, the magical apple came from the Garden of Eden, and the first Rapunzel was Princess Keziah, daughter of King Solomon, locked in a tower waiting for true love. The Museum of Jewish Montreal invites the public to its new exhibition, Snapshots from the Garden of Eden by Canadian contemporary artist Dina Goldstein, to discover the unexpected parallels between contemporary concerns, well-loved fairytales, and the oft- neglected but rich tradition of Jewish fables.
A collection of 11 large-scale black and white photographs, Snapshots reimagines modernized versions of characters and passages from Jewish fairytales, folk stories, and legends collected in the book Leaves from The Garden of Eden by award-winning folklorist Howard Schwartz. Drawn from Jewish oral and written traditions across the centuries, the stories span the Jewish world — from Italy to Afghanistan — bringing to life the diversity and vibrancy of this overlooked area of Jewish storytelling and heritage.
- An opening celebration of Goldstein’s Snapshots from the Garden of Eden takes place at the Museum of Jewish Montreal (4040 blvd. St-Laurent) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm.
Renowned for her inventive reinterpretations of cultural symbols, Goldstein’s Snapshots reframes Jewish lore both famed and forgotten through the eyes of the 21st Century.
“The resonance of Goldstein’s work stems from her ability to weave intricate visual narratives,” says curator Alyssa Stokvis-Hauer, “where the history of Jewish folklore is catapulted into the modern era with a cast of characters and film noir-esque scenes that are provocative, imaginative, and layered with meaning.”
Playing with visual and narrative archetypes, Goldstein creates new connections and relevance by merging the traditional and whimsical with contemporary themes of technology, desire, justice, and identity, exploring and reinvigorating the history and role of Jewish folk narratives in broader cultural memory.
Commissioned in 2017 by the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco for an exhibition on Howard Schwartz’s book Leaves from the Garden of Eden, Goldstein’s photographic series has already been exhibited across Europe and North America. Her exhibition at the Museum of Jewish Montreal will be the first opportunity for Montreal audiences to view this internationally toured collection. Snapshots from the Garden of Eden will be on display from February 20th to May 17th 2020.
—Museum of Jewish Montreal
—AB
