Dawson College’s Professional Theatre Department’s Alice in Wonderland continues until Feb. 6

Dawson College's Professional Theatre Department is presently performing Lewis Caroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland, adapted for the stage by Peter Hinton from January 29 through February 8.
The young protagonist, Alice, finds herself deep in a world both like and unlike her own. Along the way, she makes some very unlikely friends (and enemies!). Peter Hinton's highly acclaimed adaptation of Carroll's beloved tale will marry the joy of the original story with delightfully devised theatrical magic to create Alice's epic journey through Wonderland.
The production features an intricate and moving set, immense choreography and many musical numbers. Alice is a gorgeous coming of age story that will delight adults and children alike. The play is performed by the Dawson Professional Theatre 3rd year students.
“Alice in Wonderland will bring out your inner child and fill you with nostalgia in the best way possible. The show itself is a monster production and I haven’t seen Dawson Theatre do anything like this,” stated Joan Weicha (Valet/Frog Footman/Queen of Diamonds).
“The story is at once both radical and safe. It is both challenging and secure. For adults, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland presents uncomfortable images and poses uncomfortable questions – really, what all great theatre should present and propose – they challenge many accepted ideas about us and our children,” stated playwright Peter Hinton.
https://www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/professional-theatre/performances/alice-in-wonderland/
—Dawson College
