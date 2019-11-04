Dawson College’s Professional Theatre Department Presents ‘The Bad Hamlet’

From November 13 to the 23, the Professional Theatre Department of Dawson college will perform The Bad Hamlet, by William Shakespeare. Hamlet was first published in 1603 in a version that, all scholars agree, was a very poor one. Half the size of its 1605 second printing, the “Bad” Hamlet represents a headlong rush: all plot action, without introspection. It is likely the closest to the actual performance text of Shakespeare’s company.
Hamlet Q1 is presented by the third year, graduating class of Dawson College’s Professional Theatre Program, complete and unabridged, in less than 2 hours. The play is double cast. Founded in 1973, Dawson’s Professional Theatre program is a three year training program for acting for theatre and film.
For more information, visit https://www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/professional-theatre/
—Dawson College’s Professional Theatre Program
—AB
