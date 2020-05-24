Concertmasters of the Orchestre Classique De Montréal & I Musici de Montréal share a musical moment

During this time of social isolation, organizations are rethinking ways of reaching out to their audiences. This suspended time thus enables new initiatives and collaborations which would likely not have occurred in the past.
The current situation has forced everyone into confinement so why not unite through music to help heal the soul. Via a video, the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) had the idea of uniting two Quebec stars of the classical music world: Marc Djokic and Julie Triquet, both concertmasters of the OCM and I Musici de Montréal respectively.
This initiative is a way of putting the spotlight on talented local artists and to discover the very important role of a "concertmaster" in an orchestra.
The video presents the first movement of the Duo Concertante no. 3 Opus 57 by Charles-Auguste de Bériot which brings out the finesse and musicality of these two important Montreal violinists. Here is the link to the video:
"For me, Marc Djokic is an ideal concertmaster because he is not only a superb violinist but also a magnificent chamber music collaborator. Thanks to his vast knowledge, we constantly consult on various musical aspects including choice of musicians and repertoire. Since his arrival at the OCM, Marc has brought a breath of fresh musical air propelling the ensemble to a new level," underlines Boris Brott, conductor and Artistic Director of the OCM.
"Julie Triquet, our beloved concertmaster, I see her as the soul (the mother!) of the orchestra. Julie is a guide, an inspiration for all of us in the orchestra. She knows how to interpret composers' intentions and ideas through her body gestures with clarity, sensitivity and an extraordinary musicality that is contagious. The role of the concertmaster demands a perfect equilibrium between being a soloist and a member of the group, being a coach and a player, being a leader and a accompanist, while having qualities of a psychologist and an innate sense of the whole. Julie combines all these qualities and much more. She is a born musician! Every day is a renewed pleasure to make music with her. Through her example and her dedication, she inspires us to surpass ourselves," says Jean-Marie Zeitouni, Artistic Director of I Musici de Montréal.
BIOGRAPHIES
Winner of the 2017-2018 Prix Goyer and a Prix Opus, Marc Djokic is one of the most prolific violinists of his generation. Marc made his first orchestra debut at 14, won the Governor General’s Millennium Award at 20, and at 23 was featured on Bravo! television series, The Classical Now. A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Marc Djokic is known for his powerful and virtuosic performances. A past winner of Canada Council’s Instrument Bank among numerous other prizes, Marc performs frequently as soloist with Canada’s top orchestras and in chamber music festivals across North America.From 2015 to 2017 the classical music channel NONCERTO produced more than 45 music videos filmed across Canada featuring Marc and his collaborations. He has been OCM's concertmaster since 2018.
Julie Triquet began her violin studies at the tender age of three, under Claude Létourneau. She went on to study at the Conservatoire de musique de Québec and has since received three annual professional development grants from the Canada Council for the Arts to study under David Cerone and Aaron Rosand at the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. While in Philadelphia, Julie Triquet received the coveted Sylva-Gelber Music Foundation Award presented by the Canada Council for the Arts. In 1982, Julie won first prize at the OSM Standard Life Competition. In September 2012, she was appointed concertmaster of the Orchestre de chambre I Musici de Montréal
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— Musici de Montréal
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.