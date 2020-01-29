When St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal member Lynn Doyle has an idea, she runs with it. “It was 28 years ago, and I was on a cultural committee and I said, ‘We should have Irish films here,’” she explained. “I thought, it can’t be that hard to do. And that was the seed that got the Ciné Gael Montréal Irish film series started. Our first-ever opening film was The Commitments, and when we did a survey 15 years later where we asked attendees what their favourite movie of all-time was, they voted for that one.”
Founder and still acting as chairman almost three decades later, Doyle has been spearheading the annual event that kicked off this year on January 24 with the film Lost Children of the Carricks. Filmed on location in the Gaspé and in Ireland, the movie traces the extraordinary journey of Patrick Kaveney, Sarah MacDonald and their six children from their clachán in Cross to Québec’s Gaspé peninsula, as well as the remarkable return of their francophone descendants to Ireland. “It’s a beautiful, fascinating film,” Doyle said.
Eight more Ireland-made films will be shown in the next few months, concluding with A Bump Along the Way during the closing gala on May 1.
Ciné Gael Montréal is the largest annual Irish film series in North America and is held each spring at Concordia University with the collaboration of the university’s School of Canadian Irish Studies. “It’s their 10th anniversary this year, so it’s a bit of a fundraiser for them,” Doyle explained.
“We have a large Irish community here and we’re part of the Montreal founders, and there is always a lot of interest in Irish films,” she added. “It was a tiny niche but there was a need and we filled it, and today, the films coming out of Ireland are getting better and better.”
All screenings will take place at the J.A. DeSève Cinema. Tickets can be purchased online at cinegaelmontreal.com
