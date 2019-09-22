Château Ramezay Museum looking for prospective guides

The Château Ramezay Historic Site and Museum is recruiting volunteer history guides and will be holding an open house on Monday, Sept. 23 between 10 am and 2:00 pm. Drop in anytime and find out more about participating in living history programs for children, weekend guiding and/or group tours for students and tourists. A training program is provided so you can help make history come alive. Château Ramezay, a charitable non-profit organization, is located at 280 Notre Dame E. in Old Montreal. For more information email Louise Brazeau at rh@chateauramezay.qc.ca — or call 514-861-3708 Ext 229.
—Château Ramezay Museum
—AB
