Cellist Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy performs J.S. Bach Mar. 8

On Sunday, March 8 at 4:30 pm, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Pointe-Claire, Cellist Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy will present two beloved solo cello suites by Johann Sebastian Bach, and will be joined by organists Matthieu Latreille and Francine Nguyen-Savaria to present romantic works for cello and organ.
"Cello and organ is such a beautiful combination,” says Matthieu. “The timbers blend so well... it is the perfect combination!"
A laureate of the prestigious Prix d'Europe competition — and the recipient of the prize the competition was named after — Beauséjour-Ostiguy was recognized as one of the “30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30” of CBC Music in 2018. He is also a founding member of the Andara Quartet, Trio de l’Île and recently joined the well-known Trio Hochelaga. He plays on a David Tecchler cello dated 1704, with a Pierre Simon bow dated 1855, graciously loaned to him by sponsoring company Canimex Inc. from Drummondville, Quebec.
Presenting romantic works for cello and organ is an ambitious project, as the repertoire is rare, but not inexistant. The organists are to be ambassadors for the chamber music repertoire with organ.
“Because the organ is rarely used in chamber music outside of baroque ensembles, we often forget that there is chamber music repertoire for the organ and other instruments,” says Francine. “But it is truly worth discovering, and the organ at the Church of Saint John the Baptist is wonderfully adapted to this type of music.”
Admission is by donation. A reception will follow, during which light refreshments will be served.
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.