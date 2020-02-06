Calling Canadian youth photographers

What do you want more of? What do you want less of? What will your community look like one decade from now? Are you under the age of 30 and like taking pictures? We would love to hear from you!
The Tamarack Institute for Community Engagement is putting together a photo show to help us explain what engaged youth are thinking and seeing in their communities. They believe there is going to be a big transition in the coming decade, and the impact of climate change is by far the most critical challenge. But so is inequity and the perceived lack of opportunity, social disconnection, and disengaged youth.
The Tamarack Institute wants you to show them your fears and hopes, but, they also want you to them us what your community is going to look like in 2030.
Your photos can be artistic impressions, or can be landscapes. They can be portraits or action shots. They can be originals, or computer enhanced. They want them to be raw. Show them what your community will look like 10 years from now both the good and the bad.
The Tamarack Institute plans to select 10 – 12 pictures and will print these in various sizes as part of their gallery show. If your photo is selected you will receive $500. The Institute also plans to select 20 – 50 pictures for a slide show that will be shown in the gallery during “performance nights”. If your photo is selected as a part of these 20 you will receive $20.
In addition to a photo, please submit a photo description of no more than 30 words that includes a title and the story the picture is trying to tell. How does your photo answer the question: What will your community look like in 10 years? Photos without a caption will not be considered.
Currently, they have three upcoming events where they will be displaying the youth photo show. A community leaders climate change gathering, A youth engagement gathering and Tamarack’s 10-year plan – Community gathering.
- Contest closes February 12 – 2020.
- Submissions should be made to Michael Born.
- For contest rules and submission details, visit https://www.tamarackcommunity.ca/
—The Tamarack Institute for Community Engagement
