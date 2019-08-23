A sublime musical journey: La Fête de la Musique de Tremblant begins Aug. 30

Angèle Dubeau, founder and Artistic Director of La Fête de la Musique de Tremblant, which unveiled its program on August 14, invites festival-goers to an event presented by Québecor and not to be missed, which will be held over the long Labour Day weekend from August 30 to September 2.
“This annual gathering has been part of our lives for over 20 years and I still have plenty of music to share with you. Our greatest musicians and singers will be the heart of the party for this long weekend in Tremblant's majestic setting. I promise you beautiful encounters and pure emotion,” says Dubeau.
The heart of Tremblant's pedestrian village will be the venue of more than thirty free concerts offered by great Canadian artists. One of the undeniable highlights of each edition of La Fête de la Musique de Tremblant is the Angèle Dubeau & Friends concert. Surrounded by the musicians of her ensemble, La Pietà, the violinist this year has invited the legendary Jean-Pierre Ferland for an evening of music, words, poetry and love, which promises to be terrific! In addition, Angèle Dubeau is premiering a few pieces from her next album, which will be released in October.
A captivating trip around the world
The Saturday evening main event is the concert by Boogát, a Canadian-Mexican musician who brilliantly mixes Latin music, such as Cumbia, Salsa, Reggaeton and hip-hop. In the afternoon, for those who prefer to dance the merengue, don't miss the excellent accordionist Joaquin Diaz. Mexican-born singer Mamselle Ruiz offers a dynamic concert that draws on Jazz, Latin American and Québécois music.
You can also see and hear Sina Bathaie, a santour virtuoso with Iranian roots, the eight-piece band Oktopus and its unabashed heterogeneous blend of classical-Balkan Québec klezmer, the vocal polyphony of Trio Malka, whose voices intermingle to the music of the three Americas and Georgia, and Lamia Yared and her music from Middle Eastern and Ottoman traditions. Also performing is the group Nomad'Stones with its African desert guitars that fuse with funk, electronic machines and Oriental singing. The Arashi Daiko taiko ensemble propagates the sounds of this fascinating percussive music of Japanese origin.
Classical music, jazz and Public Piano
This year, the honour of opening the festivities goes to Colin Hunter, who offers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett classics at Casino Mont-Tremblant, and to clarinetist and comedian Christopher Hall, accompanied by Quatuor Comique, who offers a concert at Première Scène Mont-Tremblant that combines musical excellence with good-natured teasing.
In classical music, the spectators can attend a program that counts on the presence of the great harpsichordist Luc Beauséjour in a bird-themed recital, the Sonate 1704 ensemble, seasoned specialists in French Baroque music, and the charismatic singer Steeve Michaud, a rising star of the Canadian lyric scene.
Also present are the Bluebell Sisters, composed of the sparkling Betts sisters accompanied by their brother on the drums, who offer a clever blend of rhythm & blues and rockabilly. The Jazz Affair a cappella ensemble charms audiences with its unique voices and colourful harmonies.
Once again this year, the Piano Public Québecor offers an area of free musical relaxation allowing festival-goers to give free rein to their creativity. As well, the Public Piano Québecor will present its traditional musical events hosted this year by the very talented Ingrid St-Pierre. This is an ideal moment to meet this artist through her poetic and lyrical universe, in a warm and intimate setting.
Activities for the family
Place de la famille – Ville de Mont-Tremblant is back with a dynamic, interactive and fun program that includes a muscular performance by Athlètes de la flûte à bec, the four saxophone mechanics Sax-O-Matic, and Fanfaronetta, a fanfare of six irresistible cooks. An installation also allows children and parents to play on the new Mazaam musical edutainment app.
Festival-goers also have the privilege of viewing the new documentary Angèle en quatre temps, recounting the life and career of Angèle Dubeau, on a giant outdoor screen installed at Place de la famille – Ville de Mont-Tremblant.
Founded in 1995 by violinist Angèle Dubeau, La Fête de la Musique de Tremblant is an annual music festival which takes place during Labor Day weekend on the site of the Tremblant's pedestrian village, at the base of the mountain. This popular event offers more than 30 free concerts for the whole family.
Find the entire program at www.fetedelamusiquetremblant.com
— La Fête de Musique de Tremblant
— Tremblant
— AB
