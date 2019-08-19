A public art walk of interactive installations in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles until Oct. 14

From August 15 to October 14, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership presents a trio of interactive installations in the Quartier's public spaces: Wind Instrument by Étienne Paquette, The Compassion Machine by Ensemble Ensemble and, for the first time in Montreal, Spectrum by HUB Studio.
The works illustrate new narrative forms for public space, and invite active public participation. The thematic installations advance the dialogue between residents and their city, thanks to the creators' artistic contributions to discussions on issues affecting community life.
THREE DISTINCT EXPERIENCES, EXPLORING OUR RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE CITY AND EACH OTHER
Spectrum is a new installation co-produced by the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership in collaboration with a major international partner, Quays Culture, an organization presenting temporary public art and cultural events in Manchester, England. In 2018, the two organizations joined forces to issue a call for proposals, open to artists from Quebec and the United Kingdom, for an outdoor digital interactive work. The proposal from Montreal-based interactive studio HUB Studio was chosen from among more than 20 submissions. Spectrum sheds light on the phenomenon of communication, by displaying the path taken by the waves generated by voices and other sounds. Here, the fundamental means of interpersonal communication, speech, is disconnected from language. Instead, it becomes a cascade of waves and luminous pulses, illustrating the fascinating trajectories of sound. Spectrum is also an intimate listening experience inviting people to engage in a sound-and-light dialogue with other participants and to take the time to listen, in order to see. Wind Instrument, a popular installation that won a Numix 2018 award for in-situ interactive installations, returns for a second year in a row in August. The installation by Étienne Paquette is a monumental work comprising six tubes as tall as 28 feet. It responds to variations in ambient noise and public interaction by creating soothing musical harmonies. An invitation for urbanites to listen closely to their environment and make their own contribution to the audible landscape. The team at Ensemble Ensemble returns to the Quartier des Spectacles with The Compassion Machine, opening August 30. This time, the installation is fitted with two cameras. Using subverted algorithms from surveillance systems, the machine analyses our capacity for kindness and our predisposition to do good. The Compassion Machine even challenges its users. An invitation to reject everyday suspicion.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
SPECTRUM
A creation by HUB Studio From August 15 to October 14, 2019 Place de la Paix Monday to Wednesday : from 11 a.m to 10 p.m Thursday to Sunday : from 11 a.m to 11 p.m Because of the Cinéma urbain outdoor film series, the installation will close at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 and 27 and on Tuesday, September 3. A co-production of Quays Culture in Manchester, U.K., and the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership. Spectrum was presented in December 2018 at Salford Quays as part of the Lightwaves Digital Light festival.
WIND INSTRUMENT
A creation by Étienne Paquette From August 15 to October 14, 2019 Outside Saint-Laurent Metro Station Monday to Wednesday : from 11 a.m to 9 p.m Thursday to Sunday : from 11 a.m to 11 p.m A co-production of the National Film Board of Canada, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and LA SERRE - arts vivants, Wind Instrument was originally presented in 2018 as part of the POSSIBLES project.
THE COMPASSION MACHINE
A creation by Ensemble Ensemble From August 30 to October 14, 2019 Intersections of Balmoral and Sainte-Catherine streets Monday to Wednesday : from 11 a.m to 10 p.m Thursday to Sunday : from 11 a.m to 11 p.m A co-production of the National Film Board of Canada and the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership. The Compassion Machine was originally presented in 2017 as part of the KM3 public art event in the Quartier des Spectacles.
